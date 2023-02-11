The rebuild of Millersville University’s basketball program under coach Casey Stitzel may have begun taking root with the recruiting of Jaden Faulkner in 2018.

It reached a culmination last year with a 25-win season that ended in the NCAA tournament.

Except that when it ended, with a loss to Mercyhurst in the NCAAs, Faulkner could hardly walk.

“Before the game,’’ Faulkner said as he past and future MU teammates practiced last week at Pucillo Gym, “I knew I didn’t have it, but I was going to give it my best shot.

“After the game, me and my athletic trainer, we sat down and said, yeah, we got to go see somebody.’’

Faulkner had torn an interior cruciate knee ligament early in his sophomore season. He had surgery to repair the ligament and an entire year - the COVID year, 2020-21, in which Millersville didn’t play basketball - to rehabilitate.

But as last season ended, Faulkner hadn’t been 100 percent physically for over two years. But now it was clear that something was seriously wrong.

“I don't mind exposing this,’’ Stitzel said. “ It definitely was a bad surgery.’’

“I thought a lot about that,’’ Faulkner said. “My parents definitely had a lot of thoughts about it. We truly believe (the surgery was botched). We still do.’’

Stitzel was hired at Millersville in 2016 after turning around a long-suffering program at Division III Delaware Valley. He was from the Philadelphia suburbs, had played and coached there, and like most of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, he headed there to recruit.

Problem: “Nobody in Philly wanted to hear about Millersville,’’ Stitzel said in a 2022 interview.

Stitizel pivoted to the DMV (Delaware-Maryland-Northern Virginia), where he had some connections and there aren’t a lot of Division Two schools to compete with.

That’s where he found Faulkner, at Eleanor Roosevelt High in Landover, Md.

“He was the point guard we needed to get the rebuild going,’’ Stitzel said. “The first thing that shows up is his passing. It’s hard nowadays to find guards that understand how to make others better. The other thing that kind of popped is his toughness. And then, obviously, he’s a 6-4 point guard with probably a 6-8, 6-9 wingspan.’’

Faulkner was also a Division One footbal recruit at quarterback, a sport and position his father played at Alabama State. Faulkner had an offer from James Madison in football and even some recruiting interest from Ohio State.

“I was a little scared to jump into (college) football,’’ Faulkner said. “I didn’t think I was a football player, I just thought I was good at it. My body type is a basketball player’s.’’

He had a basketball offer from D-1 Central Connecticut State, then coached by Reading native and former NBA player Donyell Marshall. He was torn, between sports and offers, well into his senior year.

Stitzel won.

“It felt like he really needed me to be here,’’ Faulkner said.

As a Millersville freshman in 2018-19, Faulkner made second team all-PSAC, only the sixth Marauder all-conference freshman ever.

As a sophomore, he was putting up conference player of the year numbers, 20.2 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds while shooting .520 from the field and .848 from the foul line, when the ACL tore.

Then came the first surgery and the COVID year, during which a core group of veteran players who got in on the ground floor with Stitzel - Khari Williams, James Sullivan, Caden Najdani and Faulkner - agreed to stick around for another season.

That season was last year, when the Marauders won 25 games, the PSAC East Division title and an NCAA bid.

To an extent, the success masked the fact that, according to Faulkner, “everything I did hurt. I was just trying to manage it.’’

“He should not have been as functional as he was, knowing that it wasn’t right,’’ said Wendy Wheeler, the basketball program’s trainer. “He’s extremely athletic, and his athleticism and his grit are what allowed him to continue to play.’’

After the season, Faulkner saw a specialist in New Jersey and another from near his home in Landover. He finally settled on a doctor who had worked for the Washington Wizards and Capitals, who told Faulkner the knee could be fixed the right way.

He had the surgery last spring, and has been rehabbing with Wheeler, who he said is “almost like my mom,’’ ever since.

Faulkner is still an MU student, of course. He is interning this semester with the department of athletic communications, and doing color commentary on broadcasts of the Marauders’ women’s basketball games.

He is also at every men’s basketball game and practice, on the bench, amounting to an assistant coach.

“I think of him totally as a coach now,’’ Stitzel said.

All the other all-PSAC vets from the 25-win team are gone. A funny thing has happened of late in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. The Marauders went into Saturday having won nine in a row to all but lock up a PSAC playoff berth.

Next year, almost everybody’s back, plus a very veteran addition.

“When he’s healthy,’’ Stitizel said of Faulkner, “he’s probably the best player I’ve ever coached.’’

“Next year,’’ Faulkner said, “I feel like we’ll be a smooth, well-oiled machine.’’