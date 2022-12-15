A season ago, the Millersville University women’s basketball team won only seven games and didn’t have six wins until the first week of February.

The Marauders already have six wins in their first eight games this season. The latest was Wednesday night’s 68-52 nonconference win over the University of District of Columbia at Pucillo Gym.

As she has all season, graduate student Taylor Langan, who graduated from Division I Colgate, led the way, posting her first double-double as a Marauder with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

“She’s one that doesn’t stop,” Millersville coach Sharay Hall said of Langan. “She has the will to win and is willing to do whatever it takes to win. When we needed her, she stepped up. She’s locked in.”

“That says a lot,” Hall said of Langan’s solo, post-game workout. “It means a lot when the best player is willing to do the little things and those little things matter to her. She will do anything for the program and anything to make us better.”

Langan’s 3-pointer to close out the first quarter gave the Marauders the lead for good, 19-16. Millersville led 35-29 early in the third quarter when the Firebirds (5-6) ran off five straight points and made it a 35-34 game. But a 9-0 run pushed the Marauder lead to 44-34.

The Marauder defense forced 18 UDC turnovers, which they turned into 18 points. Millersville, meanwhile, had 14 turnovers in its first game in 11 days after a break for finals.

“For us coming off the break and getting our feet wet again, I wasn’t too mad with 14 turnovers,” Hall said. “Our goal was 15, but I would have liked it to be about 12.”

Bria Beverly added 10 points for the Marauders, while La’Shyra Williams had nine and Makiah Shaw and Marin Miller both added eight.

UDC’s Destiny Ryles led all scorers with 21 points.

Langan, who is 10th in the PSAC in scoring (16 points per game), also had four assists, two steals and a blocked shot, and even grabbed a broom in the third quarter and helped dry off the court.

Despite all that, she was back out on the floor following the post-game locker room working on her shot (she was 7 of 17 from the floor in the game).