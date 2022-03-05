Millersville’s men’s basketball team got a career game from James Sullivan and dominated the final minutes of a 59-53 defeat of Mercyhurst in the semifinals of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs at Indiana University of Pennsylvania Saturday.

The Marauders improved to 25-5, earned a berth in the conference championship game Sunday at 3 p.m. Sunday and probably, probably locked up a berth in the NCAA Division II tournament.

“Twenty-five wins, a division title, the conference final, winning 16 out of 17, …’’ Millersville coach Casey Stitzel said by telephone after the game. “If we’re not in now, there’s something wrong.’’

Not for the first time, the Marauders struggled offensively but were superb on the other end, holding Mercyhurst to 27 percent field-goal shooting, 18.5% from the three-point arc.

MU got the game of a lifetime from Sullivan, named first-team all-PSAC last week. He scored 30, more than half his team’s points, on 12-of-20 shooting, six-of-nine from the arc, when nobody else on either side was making much.

Just as critically, Sullivan guarded Mercyhurst’s best player, MiyKah McIntosh, and to say he locked him up would be an understatement.

McIntosh, averaging 17 points, scored four, and shot 0-for-11 from the field.

“He was unbelievable, on both ends of the floor,’’ Stitzel said of Sullivan. “His performance was one that Millersville basketball will remember for a long time."

The Marauders trailed by nine twice in the second half. The game was tied with 3:14 left, but Millersville closed the door. Mercyhurst managed just two more points, a dunk with two seconds left and the suspense over.

The next step is a big one. IUP is 28-2, ranked third in the country, and beat Millersville 81-58 in December.

The winner will get one of 23 automatic berths in the 64-team NCAA field. The loser should get one of 41 at-large bids. The selections and bracket will be announced Sunday evening on NCAA.com.

