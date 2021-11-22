When Warwick grad Adrienne McGarrigle began her collegiate field hockey career, she and her Shippensburg University teammates won the 2018 NCAA Division II championship.

On Sunday, McGarrigle finished her college hockey career the same way — as a national champion — after Shippensburg dominated West Chester 3-0 to win the title.

“It feels great. It’s a huge accomplishment,” she said. “I kept saying last season, best season. I am so proud of everybody on my team. I wanted our freshmen to feel this feeling, and I am so glad they got to so they can keep repeating it.”

Raiders coach Tara Zollinger congratulated her squad, especially the upperclassmen, including McGarrigle.

“Our leadership group of our senior class, made a decision at the end of our last season that they were going to win this trophy,” the coach said. “And they were going to do everything in their power to make the adjustments that we needed to make to get back to the national championships.”

The Raiders made their statement quick against PSAC rival Golden Rams at Millersville University’s Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium, scoring a mere 1:27 into the contest.

Jenna Sluymer banged in her own rebound to get the opening quarter onslaught started.

McGarrigle played a part of the next one as she swept in from the side, driving a shot on goal that earned the Raiders a penalty corner. Jazmin Petrantonio blasted home an insert from Caitlyn Wink on that corner, putting Shippensburg up two less than six minutes in.