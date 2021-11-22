When Warwick grad Adrienne McGarrigle began her collegiate field hockey career, she and her Shippensburg University teammates won the 2018 NCAA Division II championship.
On Sunday, McGarrigle finished her college hockey career the same way — as a national champion — after Shippensburg dominated West Chester 3-0 to win the title.
“It feels great. It’s a huge accomplishment,” she said. “I kept saying last season, best season. I am so proud of everybody on my team. I wanted our freshmen to feel this feeling, and I am so glad they got to so they can keep repeating it.”
Raiders coach Tara Zollinger congratulated her squad, especially the upperclassmen, including McGarrigle.
“Our leadership group of our senior class, made a decision at the end of our last season that they were going to win this trophy,” the coach said. “And they were going to do everything in their power to make the adjustments that we needed to make to get back to the national championships.”
The Raiders made their statement quick against PSAC rival Golden Rams at Millersville University’s Chryst Field at Biemesderfer Stadium, scoring a mere 1:27 into the contest.
Jenna Sluymer banged in her own rebound to get the opening quarter onslaught started.
McGarrigle played a part of the next one as she swept in from the side, driving a shot on goal that earned the Raiders a penalty corner. Jazmin Petrantonio blasted home an insert from Caitlyn Wink on that corner, putting Shippensburg up two less than six minutes in.
Only 1:18 later, Valu Paul cut inside the circle and drilled a reverse stick high into the Rams’ cage and the Raiders lead increased to 3-0.
While McGarrigle — who assisted on the winning overtime goal in the 2018 championship — said she didn’t expect such a quick outburst by her squad, she wasn’t surprised.
“I never doubted our energy for a second,” she said. “I knew the second we touched the field it was real and everything was coming together. We stuck to our game plan and it all fell into place. The goal itself gave us the energy in the opening moment, but how that goal was scored gave us more confidence for the remainder of the game.”
Fellow former Lancaster-Lebanon League standout Penn Manor grad Autumn Gager saw her collegiate career come to a close on a tough note for defending champ West Chester.
Still, Gager had plenty of good things to look back on, including the 2019 national title she won with the Rams.
“My career started off a little rocky,” Gager said. “When I came in, I was very nervous, but (coach Amy Cohen) gave me an ultimatum that I needed to work on a couple things. I went home all summer and worked so hard.
“I came back and showed her I am able to play. That’s when I started to get minutes and it re- ally built my confidence. She never gave up on me, so I really appreciate her as a coach. It’s been a great four years in the program.”
Cohen credited Gager with coming in during a tough time in Sunday’s game and helping settle things down.
“She’s always one of the most positive people on the team. She comes off the bench and is a spark,” the coach said. “(Today) it wasn’t even a Band-Aid, it was duct tape. That’s what Autumn was responsible for doing today and always with a smile.”
While winning its fourth championship in five seasons — fourth in six years after the 2020 campaign was canceled because of COVID, Shippensburg also became the fifth NCAA Division II team to finish unbeaten, 20-0.
The Raiders have two other L-L products on their roster, Hempfield grad Lauren Loperfido, a senior, and freshman Jocelyn Branco, a Lampeter-Strasburg grad. Neither played during the championship weekend.