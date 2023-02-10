With about two weeks left in the regular season, the standings in PSAC women’s basketball couldn’t be closer.

Reigning conference champion Gannon (15-3 PSAC) is the only team from the West Division to clinch a spot in the conference tournament. Similarly, West Chester (14-4) and Shippensburg (13-4) are the only teams from the east to clinch.

Six teams from each division will go to the conference tournament and the top two from each division will get a first-round bye.

In the East, third-place Millersville (10-8 PSAC) hits the road to take on fifth-place East Stroudsburg (9-9). While the Marauders are looking to win its sixth straight game, the Warriors are looking to bounce back after a loss to West Chester on Wednesday.

Millersville and East Stroudsburg are looking to end PSAC tournament droughts. The Marauders’ last appearance came in 2019 and the Warriors’ in 2020.

Also this weekend, fourth-place Kutztown (9-8) will play at Lock Haven (7-11), currently in sixth place. And if Bloomsburg (6-11) can hand Shepherd its seventh conference loss, the Huskies could move up to sixth with a Lock Haven loss.

First-place West Chester has the weekend off, so Shippensburg could move into a tie for first place with a win over Mansfield, which has just one conference win in eighteen tries.

Looking at the west, it is Gannon and then everyone else. From Edinboro (12-5 PSAC) to eighth-place Slippery Rock (8-10), every team from second to eighth is within 4 1/2 games of each other.

This weekend’s slate of games could help the West’s standings start to take shape. Edinboro hosts Slippery Rock at 1 p.m. Saturday, and while it’s not a must-win for the Rock, a win would further the mayhem.

Mercyhurst is a half-game ahead of Slippery Rock in seventh place and will play fourth-place California (Pa.) (11-7 PSAC) Saturday. The Lakers have lost three straight.

Slippery Rock and Mercyhurst are both looking to end PSAC tournament droughts. Slippery Rock hasn’t made the conference tournament since 2018 and the Lakers haven’t done so since 2017.

IUP and California (Pa.) are currently in the top four, but one or two losses could leave them barely holding on to a tournament spot.

Another big game is Seton Hill (10-8) against Pitt-Johnstown (10-7), also Saturday at 1 p.m. Pitt-Johnstown is a half-game ahead of Seton Hill for fifth place.

With a huge weekend of action Saturday, the standings could be turned upside down by the end of the day.