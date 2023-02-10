One of the most competitive seasons in PSAC men’s basketball has a little over two weeks left before the real fun begins with the PSAC tournament.

Five of the six spots from each division have already clinched, but, with the standings being so tight, the seeding could drastically change in the remaining few games.

The East Division is about as tight as it could possibly be. Shippensburg (13-4 PSAC) used an 87-80 win over Kutztown (5-12 PSAC) Wednesday to stay atop the division.

Millersville, the defending East champion, has been red hot following a roller-coaster start to the season. After a stretch where the Marauders lost five of six games, they have rattled off nine wins in a row.

Millersville (13-5 PSAC, 16-8 overall) is a half-game behind Shippensburg after a 78-52 blowout of Lock Haven on Wednesday. The Marauders have a big game at East Stroudsburg (12-6) on Saturday.

Lock Haven and East Stroudsburg are part of a three-way for third place with West Chester. The top five teams have all clinched PSAC playoff berths.

Shepherd (9-8 PSAC) lost four of five games before bouncing back with a 79-61 win over Mansfield (4-14) Wednesday. Despite the recent struggles, the Rams are likely to make the conference tournament with a four-game lead over Kutztown (5-12) with five to play.

Defending PSAC champion IUP started the season 22-0 before losing to Mercyhurst on Monday. Despite the loss, IUP remains in first place of the West with a 17-1 record.

Mercyhurst is second in the division, 2 1/2 games behind IUP at 14-3. Pitt-Johnstown is third after losing to IUP on Wednesday, one game behind Mercyhurst.

Joining those three teams in clinching bids to the PSAC tournament are Seton Hill and California (Pa.). Seton Hill (10-8 PSAC) has won three straight games, but faces a tough task with a game Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown.

California has also won three in a row, and like Seton Hill, has a tough game Saturday at Mercyhurst, which has won five straight.

Slippery Rock (8-10) is in sixth place, but can lock up a sixth consecutive tournament berth against Edinboro (3-14) Saturday.

This year, the East will host the final four. The top two teams in each division get a bye to the quarterfinals.