By Mike Gross

mgross@lnpnews.com

Millersville’s strong start to this basketball season ran straight into Pitt-Johnstown Saturday, with sobering results.

UPJ handed the Marauders their first loss of the season, 83-51 at Pucillo Gym.

Milersville had been 5-0 for the first time since the 2002-03 season, when it started 13-0 on the way to 26-5, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship and regional finals of the NCAA tournament.

This edition had not lost a game since the 2019 PSAC playoffs, including scrimmages and exhibitions, since the pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.

“A lot of times, there’s things you’re not doing right, but you’re winning games,’’ coach Casey Stitzel said after the game. “So you play a good team, and those demons show up.’’

Both clubs played Friday night and Saturday afternoon, Millersville routing Clarion 87-54, Pitt-Johnstown winning 78-70 at West Chester.

Yet it was the on-the-road Mountain Cats who played with more energy, especially early. UPJ got 11 points from shooter Drew Magestro during a 13-3 run that started five minutes in and gave the Cats control for good.

“I did not like our energy to start the game,’’ Stitzel said. “I don’t think there’s an excuse for that. In the first meeting we had this year we talked about that - no excuses.’’

UPJ (6-2, 2-0 in the PSAC) is very well-organized defensively, with a “pack-line,’’-style system that protects the lane and the rim like they’re precious treasure.

It means three-pointers were available. The Marauders took 30 of them. They made five.

“We didn’t have anyone play well, across the board,’’ Stitzel said. “They gapped us on defense. They gave us open threes. We didn’t make them.’’

Incredibly, MU trailed 36-12 late in the first half. Stitzel went to full-court pressure that led to some mini-flurries, late in the first half and early in the second. The Marauders got as close as 41-29.

But getting the press set up pretty much requires that you put the ball in the basket.

“Everytime we sped them up, we got an opportunity to make a play, and we didn’t,’’ said Stitzel, who recalled a second-half sequence when his team had it going a little, made a three, got a steal and, … missed a layup.

“There’s times when, as a coach, you think, OK, that’s how this 40 minutes is going,’’ he said.

Caden Najdawi and Jaden Faulkner led Millersville with 11 points each. Magestro, averaging 11 points per game, scored 23 on eight-of-13 shooting. Point guard Fred Mulbah, a junior from Northeastern High in York County, added 21 on six-of-nine shooting.

For the game, the Cats shot a tough-to-beat 54 percent from the field and 44 percent from the arc.

Millersville doesn’t play another “real,’’ game until Dec. 14, when it travels to IUP, undefeated and ranked in the national Division II top ten.

The Marauders travel to Washington, D.C. for an exhibition with Division One Morgan State Monday.

“I’ll be honest,’’ Stitzel said. “This morning, I wasn’t sure it was a good idea to schedule that game. But with the way we played today, it’s a great opportunity to get back out there and work on some things.’’