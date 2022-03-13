An unforgettable season for the Millersville Marauders came to an end in Saturday’s 71-65 loss to Mercyhurst in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament in Indiana, Pa.

The Lakers, 25-7, advance to a second-round game Sunday against regional host IUP, which beat Fayetteville State 65-49 in a first-round game Saturday.

Millersville bows out at 25-7.

Caden Najdawi led the Marauders Saturday with 16 points and 11 rebounds, but the Marauders were undone by a slow start from an offense that had struggled to find its rhythm all postseason.

Just one week earlier, Millersville beat the Lakers 59-53, a win that not only put it in the PSAC title game but likely secured its spot in the NCAA Tournament. Again Saturday, MU held the Lakers’ efficient offense largely in check, as the Lakers shot 36.5% from the field and 6-of-21 from three, but Michael Bradley got free for a game-high 20 points.

Najdawi buoyed the Marauders early, posting a double-double in the first half alone, but Millersville shot under 40% for the field for the fourth consecutive game and failed to break 65 points for the third-straight game.

“But we are happy to be the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament,’’ Stitzel said. “You can’t predict who you will play, and they were ready coming off the loss.

“I have a lot of respect for (Mercyhurst coach) Gary (Manchel). They made some adjustments, but our shots just didn’t go in. We guarded and rebounded the way we were supposed to, we just needed to make more shots.”

Najdawi scored half of Millersville’s 26 first-half points and aside from his 5-of-7, the team shot 6-of-25. James Sullivan, who carried the Marauders with 30 points in the first match-up with Mercyhurst, found open shots tougher to come by Saturday. He finished with 10 on 4-of-14 shooting.

“You know when you play Mercyhurst you will see the match-up zone,” said Stitzel. “We got the ball into Caden early. That was our biggest adjustment, putting in some actions to get mismatches on their switches, and I thought we did a great job of that.

“They didn’t do anything adjustment-wise that we didn’t expect. We just had to play better on the offensive end.”

Millersville jumped out to a 7-2 advantage, but Mercyhurst scored 16 of the game’s next 14 points, and Millersville went without a point for nearly six minutes. Millersville never again came within three points, and Mercyhurst pushed its advantage to 15 on a MiyKah McIntosh 3-pointer with 16:39 to play.

Millersville had one charge left in it, though, and a 9-2 run capped by a Sullivan 15-footer brought the Marauders to within 50-45 with 7:36 to play.

Mercyhurst called a timeout after Sullivan’s bucket, and out of the break, Aidan Reichert and Michael Bradley made back-to-back buckets while Millersville came up empty on two tries, and the Lakers’ lead was back to nine. Jaden Faulkner worked his way to the free throw line late, and four-straight makes pulled the Marauders to within 60-55 with 2:31 remaining. But a three-point play from Mercyhurst’s Jeff Planutis halted Millersville’s momentum, and the eight-point lead proved insurmountable.