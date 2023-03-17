In her second season as the head coach of the Millersville women’s basketball team, Sharay Hall has done what might take other coaches a few years: Turn her program around.

In 2021-22, Hall’s first season, the Marauders were 7-20 and finished second to last in the PSAC East standings. And this season? The Maraud-ers finished with an 18-12 overall record, and made it to the PSAC quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

A big part of that renewal came from a relationship constructed in Hall’s previous position at Colgate University, in the form of graduate student Taylor Langan.

One might wonder why a player at the NCAA Division I level would transfer to a Division II school. It certainly was not a matter of talent.

In Langan’s sophomore year at Colgate, Hall joined the coaching staff and quickly became a mentor to Langan.

“Everything she has done for me was off the court. She has been someone who has helped me throughout my journey,” Langan said, noting numerous injuries she’s endured in her career.

Hall also mentioned her solid relationship with Langan, citing her extraordinary work ethic.

“Tay is a gym rat,” Hall said. “We bonded simply because she wanted to get better every single day.”

Langan’s dedication and work ethic can be understood with the telling of a story that starts: “I’ve never had a coach lock me out of a gym before.”

After a game in Langan’s sophomore year, Hall told the team that no one was allowed in the gym. “In my head, I’m thinking, ‘I’m getting in that gym,’ ” Langan said.

Thinking she could outsmart Hall, Langan tried to sneak into the gym when Hall wasn’t there. Langan did gain entry to the gym, but with no basketballs in sight. Hall knew Langan far too well, and had locked all the balls in her office.

“That’s a story I will always remember; I’ve never had a coach lock basketballs away from me,” Langan said.

The two describe their bond with the words: “It’s a two-three thing.”

Hall wore the number 23 in her playing time at Lock Haven, and Langan wore 23 at Colgate.

Hall was excited to bring Langan to Millersville, knowing that she was a talented player. However, Langan’s leadership did more for the Marauders than anything else.

“(Langan) took pride in getting teammates involved and also took pride in the little things. If Taylor did not come to Millersville, our season may have been different,” Hall said.

After a standout performance this season, Langan was awarded All-PSAC East First Team honors. Starting every game for Millersville, Langan led the team in points per game, rebounds, assists, steals, and minutes played.

This season, Marauders fans saw the women’s basketball team do something that had been standard under its previous head coach. Mary Fleig holds the all-time record for career wins at Millersville with 523 in 30 seasons.

“Fleig left her legacy here for sure,” Hall said. “Millersville was embedded in me before I got here so I was excited that they chose me to step into her shoes as the head coach.”

The Philadelphia native played her college ball at Lock Haven for MU alum Jennifer Smith. Averaging 12.5 points per game, Hall earned an All-PSAC East selection as a three-year starter.

Hall noted her time at Lock Haven as one reason for taking the job at Millersville.

“PSAC coaches don’t leave that often,” Hall said.

Hall also mentioned that Millersville was her dream Division II school to go to, so it was a no-brainer to apply when the job opened up.

From day one, Hall and her team were crystal clear on their goal.

“It all started in the preseason,” Langan said. “Our No. 1 goal was to make the playoffs.”

Hall said that Millersville not only wanted to establish itself in the PSAC, but also stay true to this season’s slogan, “protect the crib.”

“Obviously we want to win whether we are home or away,” Hall said, “but taking care of business on our home floor is vital.”

The Marauders did that with an 11-6 record in the friendly confines of Pucillo Gymnasium. The home-court advantage led Millersville to host a first-round PSAC playoff game. Again, Millersville won at home, beating East Stroudsburg to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

“To be able to host a playoff game in year two is a credit to our players,” Hall said. “They did what they were asked of them and worked hard all season long.”