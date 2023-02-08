In the midst of good times, like when it is enjoying a winning streak, a team can sometimes get away with having an off night.

Such was the case Wednesday night as the Millersville women’s basketball team didn’t quite have its “A” game, but relied on momentum to hold off Lock Haven for a 59-56 win at Pucillo Gym.

The win gives the Marauders (15-9 overall, 10-8 PSAC) a five-game winning streak.

“We’re at that point of the season where every win is going to be hard,” Millersville coach Sharay Hall said. “On any given day, anybody can beat anybody. Lock Haven came out ready to play and we didn’t. It’s that simple. It was definitely an ugly win, but we’ll take it.”

Neither team looked as if it wanted to control in a game that featured 12 lead changes, 10 ties and no lead larger than seven points.

Taylor Langan, fresh off her 32-point performance in Monday’s double-overtime win at Kutztown, led all scorers with 19 points.

“This was a huge win for us,” said Langan, who also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. “It was a little bit of an ugly game, but we still fought hard and didn’t back down.”

With Millersville leading 25-24 at halftime, Lock Haven (9-14, 7-11) scored the first six points of the second half to grab its largest lead of the night, 30-25.

The Marauders, however, answered with nine unanswered points to retake the lead and eventually took a 38-36 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Tied 51-51, Jenadia Jordan completed a three-point play for the Eagles, giving them a three-point lead with 1:56 to play.

The Marauders didn’t score another field goal, instead relying on eight free throws (10 attempts) down the stretch to complete the comeback.

Makiah Shaw went 6-for-6 from the line in the final 1:33 and finished with 16 points.

“We’ve been trying to get Makiah going for a little while,” Hall said. “I thought her consistency at the free-throw line was the dagger. She was aggressive, diving, trying to get to the free-throw line and that’s what helped us.”

With the win and a loss Wednesday night by East Stroudsburg, the Marauders moved into sole possession of third place with four games left in the regular season. The next three are on the road at ESU, Shippensburg and West Chester.

ESU is a game behind the Marauders, while the Rams and Raiders have both already secured one of the East’s six playoff spots. Only the top three, though, get home games.

“I think everyone has to have their mind set on the end goal,” Langan said. “Playoffs are coming up, so it’s about staying composed and focused because every team is tired and every team wants it. Whatever team wants it more is going to end up with the win right now.”