Adjustments can make or break you when it comes to postseason basketball.

The Millersville women’s basketball team, down a starter due to illness and also dealing with a red-hot shooter in East Stroudsburg’s Ryan Weise, made all the right adjustments Monday night.

On offense and defense, the Marauders’ adjustments began with freshman Jaida Parker, who came off the bench to score a career-high 12 points — and also shut down Weise in the second half — as Millersville downed East Stroudsburg 72-65 in the opening round of the PSAC playoffs.

“It was a really cool experience,” said Parker, who came in averaging four points per game. “This is my first year playing college basketball, let alone a playoff game, so it was an amazing experience.”

Weise scored 19 of her game-high 27 points in the first half, hitting 5 of 7 shots from beyond the 3-point line. She didn’t score a point in the second half until the 7:12 mark of the fourth quarter and hit 2 of 6 from beyond the arc after the break.

“Jaida was the key to our success,” Millersville coach Sharay Hall said. “She completely shut down (Weise) in the second half. Jaida was the difference.”

Taylor Langan, a grad student, scored 15 of her team-high 23 points in the second half when the Marauders (18-11) were finally able to pull away from the Warriors (15-14).

“As a group we had the mindset of we had to show up or shut up at this point,” Langan said. “We know everyone’s going to bring their A game in the playoffs.”

Leading 42-40 midway through the third quarter, Millersville went on a 17-4 run and led 59-44 when Parker opened the fourth quarter with a bucket.

“We didn’t have Brenna (Ortwein) today so I knew Jaida was going to have to step up big for us,” Langan said. “She came in with a great mentality and didn’t let anyone get inside her head. As a freshman, that’s all you can ask for.”

The win gives the Marauders a quarterfinal meeting Wednesday night at PSAC East rival West Chester (21-7). The Rams, beat the Marauders twice this season on their way to finishing first in the East.

“We have to come out and we have to play desperate,” Hall said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times and now we’re on the other side of that. We have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Men

Lock Haven 66, Millersville 57: The host Marauders, seeded fourth in the PSAC Tournament, turned in a hard-fought second half, but it wasn’t enough to secure the opening-round victory.

The Bald Eagles had forged a 33-18 lead by intermission, and would not give it up.

Matt Dade had 15 points to lead the Marauders (18-11) in their final game of the season. J.D. Gross and Jahme Ested each chipped in with 10.

Eli Washington led Lock Haven (17-11) with 15 points on the night, while teammate James Price finished with 14. The Bald Eagles will face Shippensburg in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.