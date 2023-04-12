Millersville University is now looking for a new women's basketball coach.

The school announced Wednesday that the contracts of head coach Sharay Hall and assistant coach Vontreece Hayes would not be renewed for another season. The two served three years and two competition seasons at Millersville, the school said in a brief news release about the move.

After a 7-20 season in 2021-22, the Marauders went 18-12 overall this season, and made it to the PSAC quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. The run ended there on March 1 in a 76-61 loss to West Chester.

Hall, a Philadelphia native, played her college basketball at Lock Haven for Millersville graduate Jennifer Smith. Hall averaged 12.5 points per game and earned an All-PSAC East selection as a three-year starter.

Hall came to the Marauders after a stint as an assistant coach at Colgate, and stepped into the shoes of the legendary Mary Fleig, who holds the all-time record for career wins at Millersville, with 523 in 30 seasons.

“Fleig left her legacy here for sure,” Hall said in the wake of this season. “Millersville was embedded in me before I got here so I was excited that they chose me to step into her shoes as the head coach.”

But instead of moving forward, Millersville will now begin a national search for the program's next head coach.