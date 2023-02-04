Playing down to the competition isn’t high on the list of worst problems a college basketball team can have.

Millersville has dealt with it from time to time this winter, but not Saturday, when it crushed Bloomsburg 94-56 in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division game at Pucillo Gym.

It was MU’s second-biggest win over Bloomsburg ever. They beat the Huskies by 40 in 1957.

The Marauders are 14-8, 10-5 in the conference, and have won seven in a row. If you’re looking for a turning point in there, consider that Bloomsburg’s only win this season (the Huskies are 1-19) came at Kutztown Jan. 25. Two weeks earlier, Kutztown surprised Millersville by a point here.

That game drove the point home better than coach Casey Stitzel could on his own: You have to show up, connected and committed, every single night.

“Not only that game, but we lost five out of six,’’ Stitzel said. “We got some humble pie, and we realized we had to work harder.

“Whether it’s watching film or practice, whether it’s a shootaround or whatever, we’ve got to keep chopping away, and just worry about getting better every day.’’

“That was a turning point for our mindset,’’ said senior forward Justin Nwosu, on the Kutztown game. “We usually have two days of prep before a game. Before, those two days weren’t as serious as they are now. Now we say, the game starts the day of the practices.’’

Stitzel repeated his mantra that, “It’s always going to be about defense and rebounding with us,’’ but this may have been the Marauders’ best performance of the year in terms of offensive efficiency.

Bloomsburg hung around for a while, largely because of some high degree-of-difficulty shotmaking by Louie Wild, a junior guard from Philadelphia Roman Catholic who scored 12 of his 18 in the first half.

The Marauders ultimately out-shot and -numbered Louie, making 19 of 33 first-half field-goal tries, including seven three-pointers, to lead at the half, 47-27.

For the game, they shot 53 percent for the field, with 11 threes by six players. They scored 94 points despite attempting, and making, just five free throws.

That last number seems impossible given the mismatches MU had in the frontcourt. Exhibit A there would be Matt Dade, the junior transfer from West Chester who scored 19, with eight rebounds, in just 23 minutes. Dade is an undersized (6-6) post player who has the rare skill to drive or spin through traffic without getting stripped or bounced off balance.

“Even though Matt is an older kid, all-PSAC, all double-doubles (last year), he didn’t know how to play the way we want to play,’’ Stitzel said. “Now he’s comfortable. He’s playing his best basketball, and it’s coming at the right time.’’

Nwosu scored 16, including four threes, with seven rebounds. Day Waters added 12 points and Drew Stover 10 off the bench.

The Marauders had just seven turnovers, and won the rebound battle 41-24.

It’s all clicking now, and the full-circle rematch with Kutztown, on the road, is at 7:30 Monday.

Asher Kemble, a sophomore from Elco, scored four points and had two rebounds for the Huskies. Kemble, who did a prep-school year at Fork Union Military Academy, is Bloomburg’s third-leading scorer (9.6 per game) and second-leading rebounder (6.1).