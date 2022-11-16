Millersville’s men’s basketball team got home and got well Wednesday.

The Marauders shot 61 percent from the field and made 18 three-pointers in destroying Penn State-Schuylkill 108-46 in their home opener at Pucillo Gym.

MU (1-2) was coming off a lost season-opening weekend in Virginia, where it fell to Virginia State and Virginia Union.

The Marauders led 30-9 10 minutes in and cruised from there. They made 42 of 69 shots from the field and 18 of 31 from the arc. Senior forward Justin Nwosu led the way with a near-perfect night: 8-of-9 from the field, 6-of-6 from the three, 1-for-1 from the foul line for 23 points in 22 minutes.

Point guard Mekhi Hendricks has six assists, and Jordan Nkoa Abessolo, a freshman from Cameroon, grabbed seven rebounds.

Another freshman, Jacob Aryee, scored 17. Sophomore guard Jahma Ested scored 10. Twelve Marauders scored.

Next up for Millersville is a trip to Philadelphia at 3 p.m. Saturday to play Chestnut Hill (1-2).