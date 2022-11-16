Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Buy Now

Millersville's Justin Nwosu (25) drives on West Chester's Elijah Allen (4) during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Millersville’s men’s basketball team got home and got well Wednesday.

The Marauders shot 61 percent from the field and made 18 three-pointers in destroying Penn State-Schuylkill 108-46 in their home opener at Pucillo Gym.

MU (1-2) was coming off a lost season-opening weekend in Virginia, where it fell to Virginia State and Virginia Union.

The Marauders led 30-9 10 minutes in and cruised from there. They made 42 of 69 shots from the field and 18 of 31 from the arc. Senior forward Justin Nwosu led the way with a near-perfect night: 8-of-9 from the field, 6-of-6 from the three, 1-for-1 from the foul line for 23 points in 22 minutes.

Point guard Mekhi Hendricks has six assists, and Jordan Nkoa Abessolo, a freshman from Cameroon, grabbed seven rebounds.

Another freshman, Jacob Aryee, scored 17. Sophomore guard Jahma Ested scored 10. Twelve Marauders scored.

Next up for Millersville is a trip to Philadelphia at 3 p.m. Saturday to play Chestnut Hill (1-2).

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next