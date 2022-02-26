This just in: Five years ago, Millersville University found the right guy to revive its men’s basketball program.

Exhibit A is the Marauders’ 85-50 romp over Lock Haven at a jazzed-up Pucillo Gym Saturday, which locked up the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division championship.

But the balance of the evidence comes from the seniors who took a chance on MU when Casey Stitzel was a first-year Division Two coach with little to offer except a spot on the ground floor.

“The idea of being part of a rebuild was something that really appealed to me,’’ said fifth-year senior guard James Sullivan. “I knew it was going to be hard, and I knew it was going to be rewarding in the end. It certainly has been.’’

“He saw what we could be,’’ added another fifth-year guy, center Caden Najdawi. “We knew we could be great. When somebody sees that in you, that’s why I bought in to him.’’

“Normally, coaches tell you what you want to hear to get in the door,’’ said D’Marco Suggs, a fifth-year power forward. “He let us know it wouldn’t be easy. That kind of enticed all of us to do something special here.’’

Sullivan, Najdawi and Suggs are from Virginia, which is itself a part of this story.

When Stitzel got here in 2016, having played at Widener and coached at D3 Delaware Valley, he naturally targeted his recruiting in the talent-dense Philadelphia area.

“We were going after a lot of the same kids a lot of PSAC schools were after,’’ Stitzel said. “Honestly, they didn’t take us very seriously. So, probably around the second semester we pivoted.’’

The pivot was toward the co-called DMV region around Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia, an area that doesn’t have many Division Two schools.

“It’s an under-recruited area,’’ Stitzel said. “Those guys were just hungry.’’

Eleven of Stitzel’s current players are from the area.

Of the first, core group of now-seniors, he said, “Those guys took a chance on me when I had nothing to sell, and that’s something I’ll never forget.’’

The ride has had rocky stretches. The Marauders thought they were ready to break through in 2019-20, but then big guard Jaden Faulkner (of Landover, Md.), who was looking like the best player in the PSAC, tore an ACL.

There was no basketball at all last year, due to the pandemic, but everybody stuck around. In the interim, Khari Williams, from Philly’s Archbishop Carroll High, transferred in from Clarion, where he had led the team in scoring.

Williams and the rehabbed Faulkner give Millersville two big (6-4), athletic guards who do a little of everything.

This year’s team hit a low ebb when it lost at Shippensburg in early January, and has won 14 of 15 since.

That’s why Saturday’s Senior Day ceremonies had some drama the game utterly lacked.

The Bald Eagles (11-14, 8-12 PSAC) ran an unusual offense, often involving two big guys ball-screening near the top of the key. The long, athletic and relentless Marauders were able to create turnovers from the resultant traffic jams.

The resultant run-outs produced five first-half dunks and comfortable control almost from the outset. The Marauders led by 10 ten minutes in, by 20 with three minutes left in the half, and by 25, at 46-21, on a Khari Williams 3-pointer in the half’s final minute.

The Eagles had 24 turnovers and made just two of 13 three-pointers.

Millersville, which shot 52 percent from the field and 9-of-11 from the foul line, is 23-5, 17-5, and a division champion for the first time since 2007.

The Marauders begin the postseason at 7 p.m. Wednesday, in the PSAC quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined. They currently rank seventh in their region; the top eight make the NCAAs.

“This is the beginning, not that end,’’ Sullivan said. “That’s our motto.’’