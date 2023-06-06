Kira Mowen has been named Millersville University’s new women’s basketball coach.

Mowen replaces Sharay Hall, who was fired along with assistant Vontreece Hayes at the end of the 2022-23 season.

"I'd like to thank (MU athletic director) Miles Gallagher and the search committee for believing in me and allowing me to join the Millersville family," Mowen said in a press release. "I am extremely excited to be back home in the area where I grew up and to represent Millersville women's basketball.

“I am excited to bring a different style of basketball while recruiting the rich talent of Pennsylvania and surrounding states."

Mowen grew up in Waynesboro. She comes to MU from Knox College, a Division Three school in Illinois that she led to a 22-6 record, Midwest Conference championship and NCAA tournament berth this past season, her second in the job.

Mowen played at the University of Illinois and had been a Division One assistant for 12 seasons, at Texas State, Davidson, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Monmouth.

She comes with a detailed vision for the program.

“You win with people first: that's been a motto of mine for years when recruiting players and staff," she said.

"The character of the recruits will be paramount to our culture. We will recruit young women that can not only get it done on the court but in the classroom as well. They will have an active role in the Lancaster community building this program. We will focus on creating a culture that strives for higher team GPAs and puts emphasis on hard work in more areas than just the court.

"On the court, we want to play fast, up-tempo and score points," said Mowen. "One of our main focuses will be on the not-so-pretty aspects of play that pay dividends in the long run: teamwork, grit, floor burns."

Hall has been hired as an assistant coach at Division One Rider University. Taylor Langan, a grad-student guard who led MU in points, rebounds, assists and minutes last season, has transferred to Rider.

The 2022-23 roster included, in addition to Langan, just two seniors or grad students.

Last month, MU was prepared to announce the hiring of West Chester assistant Allison Hostetter to replace Hall, but Hostetter ultimately decided to stay at West Chester.

Mowen becomes the 17th head coach in the 105-year history of Millersville women's basketball. The program has won nine PSAC East titles and three conference championships with 10 NCAA tournament appearances, the last in 2011.