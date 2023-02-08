It was a tale of two halves at Pucillo Gymnasium at Millersville on Wednesday night. The Marauders hosted Lock Haven with a lot at stake, as the sides were tied for second in the PSAC East. Ultimately, though, Millersville won its ninth straight by a 78-52 count.

The first half went as well as the Marauders could have dreamed. Millersville lit it up from behind the arc, shooting 63% going into halftime. Redshirt senior forward Justin Nwosu got the party started with the first three-ball of the game, and the rest was history.

Millersville got to the free-throw line often from the outset, and made all nine shots from the charity stripe in the first half. Redshirt Sophomore guard Jahme Ested had nine points in only 10 minutes played, helping the Marauders stake a 42-21 lead at the half.

To make matters worse for the Bald Eagles, leading scorer Jayy Davis was in a hoodie by halftime, having only played nine minutes. Davis would not return.

With Lock Haven in severe need of halftime adjustments, the second half got ugly for both teams.

Millersville went just 1-for-12 from the field in the first 10 minutes of the second half. But that didn’t help Lock Haven much, as the Bald Eagles couldn’t get things going offensively, either.

Free throws help make up for the Marauders’ offensive struggles. Despite its poor performance from the field, Millersville made plenty more trips to the free-throw line, and went 8-for-11 there to start the second half.

Then the game got uglier. Besides Davis being done for the night, Lock Haven’s second- and third-leading scorers got in early foul trouble. Eli Washington and James Price both got their fourth personal fouls before the 10-minute mark of the second half.

Both teams were in the double bonus with more than nine minutes left in the game, making the second half feel extra long.

For a bit it even seemed like the circus was in town as the ball got stuck between the shot clock and the backboard. The cheerleaders attempted to get it down, then Matt Dade gave it a try before Ested finally got the ball back down into the hands of the officials. That took about five minutes.

Another lull in the game came from a few scrums, as tempers flared. Jalen Gorham was charged with a technical foul for the Bald Eagles, and J.D. Gross was tagged with one for MU.

Ested finally got the Marauders out of their second-half offensive slump with a pair of 3-pointers. Millersville then picked up speed to the finish line.

Coming off the bench, Ested led the Marauders with 16 points. Day Waters and Dade both had 10.

With the win, Millersville took sole possession of second place in the PSAC East standings, just a half-game behind Shippensburg.

On the other side, Lock Haven fells into a tie for third with West Chester and East Stroudsburg after West Chester knocked off East Stroudsburg on Wednesday.