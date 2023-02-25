Millersville’s double-overtime loss at West Chester Wednesday was the kind of game that requires some emotional recovery time.

The Marauders pushed past their ennui and 6-20 Mansfield Saturday, winning their regular-season finale, 83-66 at Pucillo Gym.

“We weren’t ready to play,’’ Stitzel said, explaining why he spent a time-out just 72 seconds in, his club down 5-0. “I’ve been worried about it. It’s tough - there’s a lot going on, right?’’

It was Senior Day, for one thing. MU was without starting forward Day Waters (concussion). And there will still playoff implications, even though a win at West Chester would have given the Marauders a share of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division title.

West Chester nearly lost that share Saturday, trailing by 20 with six minutes left at 1-25 Bloomsburg before winning in overtime.

“I know that would be a one-possession game with a minute to go, just because I know kids,’’ Stitzel said. “There’s a letdown. You see it at every level (of basketball).’’

Mansfield has some shot-makers and brought some fight. They led by as many as 11, at 41-30, late in the first half.

But while the Mountaineers has some size, they lacked a legit low-post scoring threat. Millersville (18-10 ovetall) ultimately attacked the basket and wore Mansfield down and out.

The Marauders’ balanced (as usual) attack included 14 points by rangy senior Ryan Davis, who started in lieu of Waters, and a combined 27 points and 12 rebounds to bigs Matt Dade and Drew Stover.

The PSAC regular season is over. West Chester and Shippensburg share the division title at 16-6, while MU and East Stroudsburg share third at 15-7.

The Marauders host Lock Haven (12-10, 16-11) at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the first round of the conference tournament. Millersville swept to meetings with Lock Haven.

“They’re good, good guards, they play hard, they’re well-coached,’’ Stitzel said of the Bald Eagles. “If we play like we did today, we’ll absolutely be ending our season.’’

Passaic County 88, Stevens Tech 84: The Bulldogs’ season ended in an entertaining battle of runs in a National Junior College Athletic Association Region 19 playoff game in Lancaster.

Stevens (12-10) was the eighth seed in an 11-team tournament, the winner of which will earn a bid to the NJCAA national tournament.

The Bulldogs had a chance until the end against a quality opponent.

“They’re a good team,’’ Stevens coach Ken Stone said of Passaic. “Sometimes it’s as easy as that. We did let them get a little comfortable early.’’

The Bulldogs rely on defensive pressure to discomfort opponents, but Noel Rosa, Passaic’s rock-solid freshman pont guard, made that problematic.

Passaic also had a slashing winger, the kind of player who thrives in open-court chaos, in Nehemiah Yisrael, who scored 31 points.

Still, Stevens was very good offensively, got a big game from sophomore forward Malik Murphy, and matched the Panthers blow-for-blow.

Stevens led by as many as eight in the first and second half, and trailed by double figures twice.

The Bulldogs were hurt badly by the foul trouble of Murphy, who fouled out and scored just two of his 26 in the second half.

Stevens also got 15 points and a superb floor game from point guard Nasit Simmons, who scored 15. Chris Sherman added 13.