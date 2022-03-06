INDIANA, Pa. - Millersville’s breakthrough men’s basketball season will not include a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship.

The Marauders (25-6) lost to Indiana (Pa.) 63-52 in the championship game of the conference tournament at IUP Sunday.

Indiana is 29-2, ranked third in the country in NCAA Division II, has won three straight PSAC championships, is on a 14-game win streak and has won 55 of its last 58 home games.

"It wasn't our best night, but IUP did a great job," said Millersville coach Casey Stitzel. "They are a great team--really well coached.

“They stifled us defensively. I thought our defense was good enough to win but the offense is what got us today.’’

Millersville scored the game’s first points, but then went nearly nine minutes without a basket. IUP led 22-5 12 minutes in, and Millersville never pulled close than the 11-point final margin

MU made just 15 of 50 shots from the field (30 percent) and had 16 turnovers.

Jaden Faulkner finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Marauders. James Sullivan, who scored 30 in MU’s semifinal defeat of Mercyhurst, scored 16, sinking 3-of-5 threes. No other Marauder scored more than seven.

With the win, IUP receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Millersville may have gotten an at-large bid when the tournament field was announced by the NCAA late Sunday night.

Millersville's resume includes impressive wins over regionally-ranked West Virginia State, Virginia Union and Mercyhurst as well as a win over a 20-win Shippensburg team and a sweep of 19-win East Stroudsburg. Of Millersville's six losses, two came against IUP, and three others came against teams with at least 20 wins.

"I know we are one of the best eight teams in the Atlantic Region," said Stitzel. "The Mercyhurst win (in the PSAC semifinals) should have cemented it.

“We showed that Millersville can compete with the best teams. We have good non-conference wins. We've won 25 games, and the way we play defense, we'd be a tough out. I think we've earned the right to play again."