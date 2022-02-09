For a while Wednesday, it looked like win No. 20 would come easy for Millersville’s men’s basketball team.

It rarely works that way, and on this night, it didn’t come close. The Marauders had to grind out a tense and scary 74-72 win over Kutztown at Pucillo Gym.

The bottom line is Millersville won its 11th straight, to improve to 20-4, 13-4 and alone in first place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division. The hard truth is the Marauders weren’t great on this night, a truth Jaden Faulkner, MU’s veteran guard and leader, was sharing with his teammates even before coach Casey Stitzel entered the locker room afterward.

“This is one of things that’s hardest about coaching, when you’re on an 11-game winning streak,’’ Stitzel said.

“How do you keep the kids level-headed? How you keep them understanding that any team can beat them on any given night? I thought we lacked that a little bit tonight, for the first time in a while.’’

Early on, Millersville looked like close to the best version of itself. It raced to a 25-10 lead, scoring from everywhere, playing near-seamless defense and committing just one turnover through the game’s first 11 minutes.

Senior guard Khari Williams’ third foul late in the half, one of several highly-disputed player-control-type calls, on both sides, changed the mix a bit.

MU, not generally a great shooting team, made 61 percent of its field-goal tries (14-23) in the half, but led at halftime just 37-31.

Kutztown turned out to be better than its record (7-16).

The Golden Bears got point guard Michael Smith going downhill through a thicket of ball screens to create shots for himself and a group of fine mid-range shooters.

That trend continued deep into the second half.

Kutztown actually led by six with 10 minutes left. Then the Marauders dug in defensively, and got offense out of posting its three big guards, Faulkner (15 points), Williams (14 in less than 25 minutes) and James Sullivan.

MU’s three key stretch-drive baskets came from Faulkner willing himself to the rim twice, and then Williams getting to the foul line, were he made both to give his team a 74-70 lead with 20 seconds left.

Kutztown went to big guard Evan Eric Longino on the block, and he got to the rim, but missed. The Marauders missed the front end of the one-on-one at the foul line with :3.8 left, and the Bears fed Longino again, on the fly, and he lost the ball out-of-bounds.

Exhale.

“The good news is when you can learn a lesson and win a game,’’ Stitzel said. “Our leadership and our culture, I think, is one reason we’re finding ways to win these close games.’’

The Marauders will face all that down again Saturday (3 p.m.) at 4-18 Mansfield.

Women: Millersville 63, Kutztown 60: The Marauders got their best win of the year here Wednesday, forcing 23 turnovers and upsetting the nation’s 21st-ranked team.

The Golden Bears came in 19-4, 11-3 and alone in first place in the PSAC East.

Kutztown shot better and outrebounded Millersville, but the Marauders got 28 points off those 23 turnovers, and 26 second-chance points.

Makiah Shaw led the Marauders with 16 points. Ty Taylor added 12.

Warwick grad Rylee Derr scored 10 points for Kutztown. Zara Zerman, a Northern Lebanon product, added six.