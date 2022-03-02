“Grinding it out,’’ may be too delicate a term for this one.

Millersville’s men’s basketball team fought and scrapped and slugged to a unanimous decision in a physical scrap with West Chester, 70-54, in the quarterfinals of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament before a large, loud crowd Wednesday at Pucillo Gym.

The PSAC East Divison champion Marauders are 24-5, having won 15 of their last 16, and through to the PSAC semifinals opposite Mercyhurst, which beat Pitt-Johnstown Wednesday.

It will be Millersville’s first appearance in the semis since 2008.

“This group deserves a lot of credit,’’ MU coach Casey Stitzel said. “We made a goal before the season - we want to be East division champs, we want a PSAC championship.’’

Mercyhurst is one of only three teams in the PSAC that the Marauders have not faced this season. By contrast, MU and West Chester looked as if they knew each other too well.

It was 40 minutes of deny-everything defense, whistle after whistle, dive-on-the-floor scrums and multi-player rebound fights that spilled over, a couple of times, into extracurricular shoving and yipping matches.

West Chester freshman Jamil Manigo, a Philly Catholic league kid (Bishop McDevitt) gravitated to a pro-wrestling villain role, despite sporting pink low-top Nikes.

It worked for the underdogs for quite a while. The Rams (17-12) led 14-1 six minutes in.

“I thought we were a little too hyped up at the beginning,’’ Stitzel said. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time.’’

Jaden Faulkner, MU’s leader, agreed.

“I kept telling my teammates, we’ve got to calm down,’’ he said. “I thought the crowd got to us a little, but after we settled in, it gave us a boost.’’

“Settled in,” is relative. Neither side ever found anything approaching an offensive rhythm.

The teams combined to miss 80 shots, and shoot nine for 41 from three-point arc. Millersville missed 17 free throws.

There were three technical fouls, and four players fouled out.

“Because of the way West Chester plays, it was hard to run sets,’’ Stitzel said. “Because they were denying every pass, we had to spread them out and go after matchups.’’

That meant post-ups by Faulkner and his big-guard mate Khari Williams, who combined for 26 points. All of Williams’ 12 came after halftime. Faulkner added seven assists.

“I’m a point guard, and I see the court very well,’’ Faulkner said. “My teammates trust me to make the right read.’’

MU also got big games from power forward Justin Nwosu, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve guard Mekhi Hendricks, who scored 15 on six-of-eight shooting, and had three steals.

Ultimately, the Marauders wore down a younger opponent, winning the second half, 43-25.

They also out-rebounded the top rebounding team in the conference and held the highest-scoring team in the conference to 54 points on 30 percent (19 of 63) shooting.

Stitzel recalled that three years ago in the PSACs, “Kutztown out-physicaled us here. Shippensburg, when we lost two years ago, they got us on the glass.

“What’s really cool about a rebuild, is you get to see the growth of guys. You see them figure it out and become winning basketball players.’’