West Chester’s men’s basketball team edged Millersville, 96-91 Wednesday in an epic, double-overtime thriller at West Chester with huge ramifications for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division race and upcoming playoffs.

The results leaves the Rams (20-7 overall) tied atop the East with Shippensburg (17-10), which lost at Shepherd Wednesday, both at 15-6 the conference.

Millersville falls to 17-10, 14-7, with a home finale with Mansfield (6-19, 5-16) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

West Chester wraps up the regular season at 1-24 Bloomsburg Saturday. While Shippensburg hosts Lock Haven (16-10, 12-9). All three contenders qualify for next week’s PSAC playoffs.

The Marauders got 33 points and nine rebounds from Matt Dade, who transferred from West Chester to MU last offseason. Dade shot 12-of-17 from the field, although he missed three critical free throws in the final minutes of regulation.

Justin Nwosu has 15 points and nine boards before fouling out in overtime, and Keith Mency scored 13 points. Critically, the Marauders made just five of 25 from the three-point arc.

Eli Barrett and Robert Smith led West Chester with 21 points each.