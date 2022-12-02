For stretches Friday night, Millersville played the kind of defense that sparked last year’s 25-win, NCAA tournament-qualifying season.

Those stretches were enough to propel the Marauders past Edinboro 67-56 in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game at Pucillo Gym.

It was the PSAC opener for both teams. MU improved to 4-3, 1-0, and have won three straight and four of five.

Millersville coach Casey Stitzel admitted afterward that this group is driving him bananas at times, but, “The good news is, we’re starting to play that Millersville defense like we played last year.’’

Edinboro (2-4) shot just 35 percent fron the field (20 of 58), 23 percent fron the three-point arc (5-22) and committed 18 turnovers.

“We changed out ball-screen coverage a little,’’ Stitzel said. “We went to more trapping on their guards. We thought their guards were their weak point. I think it worked.’’

The Scots reached the PSAC semifinals a year ago, going 18-11 including a 16-point defeat of conference and national power Indiana. That team’s top three players, each all-conference and two having received all-America mention in their careers, have moved on.

Into the breach has come Kierell Green, a 6-8 transfer from Niagara who’s averaging 15.2 points. Another big, 6-7 senior Dominique Keyes, is averaging 12.5 points and 13.6 rebounds.

Green was defended superbly by Millersville’s Justin Nwosu and managed seven points on 2-of-13 shooting. Keyes got his rebounds - 14 of them - but scored only five points.

“The guys did a good job of cleaning it up, listening to the scouting report,’’ Stitzel said. “We’re holding teams in the 50s, shooting in the 30s (percent), we’re going to win some games like that. But, obviously, offensively, we’ve got to get better.’’

Millersville trailed 8-2 early, and 17-10 about 10 minutes in. Then the Marauders put together a strong stretch of ball pressure - blitzing the ball screens, as Stitzel said - which led to some free flowing, transition offense.

That’s how it’s supposed to look, and it did, often enough.

“We’ve got a lot of guys playing new roles, and we’re in our heads a little bit about our shooting,’’ Stitzel said, as evidenced by five-of-23 from the arc.

“Then there’s times when we settle in, and it does look pretty good, … Can I get a psychological coach?’’

Two non-starters led the Marauders in scoring: Keith Mency, a freshman guard from New Jersey, scored 15 in 24 minutes. Sophomore big Drew Stover scored 13 with five rebounds.

It gets more serious Saturday, when the Marauders face another PSAC West opponent, the one that knocked it out of the NCAAs a year ago, Mercyhurst, just 2-0.

“There’s nobody in the country that thinks we’re winning tomorrow,’’ Stitzel. “We’re going through a stretch where we’re overthinking a little, so I’m trying to take the pressure off. You’re the underdog - come in tomorrow and play that role.’’