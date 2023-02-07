Millersville’s men’s basketball team won its eighth straight game Monday, beating Kutztown on the road, 89-59.

The Marauders are closing in on a postseason berth. They are 15-8 overall, and 12-5 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division, a game in the loss column behind first-place Shippensburg (12-4), and tied for second with Lock Haven, which comes to Millersville on Saturday, and East Stroudsburg.

West Chester is another game back in the loss column at 11-6.

Five regular-season games remain, all against East foes. The top four finishers in each division make the conference playoffs.

No one in the crowded East race is rolling like the Marauders at the moment. They’ve beaten their last three divisional opponents by a combined 90 points.

The outcome was never in doubt Monday, and the numbers tell what’s becoming a familiar story. Kutztown (5-16, 5-11) made just 22 of 60 shots, and was 2-for-17 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Marauders shot 52% from the field, 50% from the arc (9-for-18) and made 14 of their 17 free-throw attempts. They won the rebound battle 43-28, and racked up 40 points in the paint. Millersville got a combined 24 points, 12 each, from post players Matt Dade and Drew Stover. Guards Keith Mency, Day Waters and Jahme Ested had 11 points each, and starting forward Justin Nwosu had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Next up for the Marauders is the aforementioned clash with Lock Haven at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pucillo Gym.