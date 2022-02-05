Millersville’s men’s basketball team dug in with its defense Saturday, as it has done throughout a month that has seen the Marauders rise to the top of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s East Division.

Then they hung on - for a long, long, long time - to beat East Stroudsburg 82-73 at Pucillo Gym.

“We kept getting stops, kept getting rebounds,’’ MU coach Casey Stitzel said. “That’s going to be our identity the rest of the year.’’

The Marauders held the Warriors (13-7, 11-5 in the PSAC East) to 11 field goals in 34 second-half tries, including 2-for-11 from the three-point arc.

Heading into Saturday, Millersville was seventh in the country in field-goal percentage defense and 11th in rebounding margin.

The Marauders’ D is almost exclusively halfcourt man-to-man, but everybody plays some of that. Millersville plays it with a deep connectedness. It’s not just about help. It’s about helping the helper.

“To be honest with you, it’s about family,’’ said senior guard Khari Williams, who scored 20 points. “When you love everyone you’re playing with, it’s easy to sacrifice and do winning things.’’

Millersville has won 10 in a row to improve to 19-4, 13-4 in the division and alone in first place (although tied in the loss column with Shippensburg, which Millersville beat in a 55-51 rock-fight on the road Wednesday) with five games left.

The Marauders are a veteran group that stayed with Stitzel through the long, hoopless pandemic winter of 2020-21.

“We had a long time to think about our personnel,’’ Stitzel said. “We have big guards, and we have a rim protector (6-8 Caden Najdawi). And we have a group that wants to be coached, that wants to get better.’’

The Marauders led most of the way Saturday. But they made enough mistakes (19 turnovers) against East Stroudsburg’s relentless press to make control just out of reach.

It started to look like the Marauders’ day when senior guard Jaden Faulkner (19 points) produced one of the game’s few elegant offensive moments, a slashing drive and a tough, banked-in one hander, plus a foul, with 12:19 left.

At the other end, MU delivered a clinically perfect defensive possession that yielded a shot-clock violation.

That was in the middle of a stretch in which the Warriors managed one field goal in nearly nine minutes. Soon the lead was 67-50, and the Marauders gripped the wheel tightly and drove it home.

Faulkner might be a wild-card factor in Millersville’s ability to play deep into March. He was arguably the best player in the PSAC, averaging 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, when he went down with a torn ACL in 2019.

He’s nearing a full mental, emotional and physical recovery.

“You have to get confidence playing on it again,’’ Stitzel said. “That’s been his biggest battle, and we’re starting to see his best basketball again.

“He’s fighting through it. He’s our emotional leader, and I thought he really willed us that way today.’’

Najdawi had 15 points on five-of-seven shooting. Justin Nwosu, a muscular “three-and-D,” power forward, had 14 and nine rebounds. The Marauders shot just 13 threes, but made eight of them.

The Marauders host 7-14 Kutztown Wednesday. Saturday’s game ended a stretch of six games in 13 days.

“It’s a grind for the players,’’ Stitzel said. “It’s a grind for the coaches.’’