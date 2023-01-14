Millersville’s men’s basketball team swept two meetings with East Stroudsburg a season ago, on the way to 25 wins and a Pennsylvania Conference East Division title.

“I’m sure they had this one circled on their schedule,’’ MU coach Casey Stitzel said of the Warriors.

Now the Marauders are re-tooling after losing five of the top seven players from last year. East Stroudsburg’s time is here, as it has been often during coach Jeff Wilson’s 20 seasons.

The Warriors held off Stitzel’s scrappy, if erratic, Marauders 86-75 at a Pennsylvania Conference East Division game at Pucillo Gym.

“I didn’t think we played hard Wednesday,’’ Stitzel said of a one-point home loss to Kutztown in which he felt the effort and execution fell short.

“Today we played really hard. These young guys are learning what it takes to win basketball games.’’

The Marauders (7-8, 4-5 PSAC) are under .500 for the first time since before Thanksgiving. The Warriors (14-1, 8-1) are ranked 19th in the country.

(Weirdly, East Stroudsburg’s only loss was by a point at Seton Hill Dec. 18, and was Seton Hill’s only win in a 1-6 stretch than spanned the holidays.)

It’s a pretty complete basketball team, averaging nearly 97 points per game, and outscoring opponents by over 24 per game. Before Saturday, they had won their previous three, all conference games, by a combined 92 points.

The Warriors get PSAC West monster IUP, ranked No. 1 in the country, Jan. 28 at Indiana.

“They’re the one team in the league that has a lot of continuity from last year,’’ Stitzel said. “That brings culture and chemistry, which we had last year, and we’re trying to get back to that point.’’

To that end, Stitzel pushed hard in practice Thursday and Friday.

“They deserved it,’’ he said. “Maybe I’ve got to be a little harder on them at times, but they fought tonight. That’s one thing I have a little cockiness about as a coach - my group will never stop fighting.’’

The Marauders took their best shot. They led by as many as five early, trailed by as many as 19, but pulled within eight in the final 80 seconds.

Millersville made half their shots from the field despite not coming up big from the three-point arc (4-of-13), and made 15 of 18 from the foul line.

The problem was getting shots, against an opponent that full-court presses relentlessly and very effectively. Millersville had 17 turnovers, which the Warriors turned into 26 points.

The Marauders also forced 16 turnovers, scrambling late to stay in it.

“Isn’t that interesting?’’ Stitzel said. “Our guys did a good job with that, and we really haven’t been a pressing team.’’

MU got a career-high 22 points, on 10-of-12 field goal shooting, from sophomore big man Drew Stover. A non-starter, Stover also played his season high in minutes, 29.

“The next step for him is, can he get 10 rebounds with the 20 points?’’ Stitzel said. “Can he get three or four blocks instead of getting scored on at the other end. He can be has good as anyone I’ve coached, to be honest.’’

Staying in the PSAC, Millersville goes to Gannon Wednesday and Lock Haven Saturday.