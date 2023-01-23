Shippensburg’s Carlos Carter missed a point-blank lay-in off a lob pass at the buzzer, and Millersville survived a frantic finish to edge the Red Raiders, 56-55 in an emotional Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Monday at Pucillo Gym.

Emotional even after the buzzer, when players from both teams faced off around midcourt and had to be separated.

This was old-school, physical, concede-nothing halfcourt hoops, and the kind of game the Marauders can compete at and win, even as a season-long struggle to find themselves offensively continued.

“I challenged them about their toughness after the Kutztown game,’’ MU coach Casey Stitzel said of a one-point point loss Jan. 11.

“Ever since then they have answered the bell. This stretch has shown me that they’re obviously capable of it, and they’re learning from it.’’

The Marauders have won three in a row since falling to 19th-ranked East Stroudsburg Jan. 14. At 10-8 overall, 7-5 in the conference, they are one game in the loss column out of one of the PSAC East’s four playoff spots.

Shippensburg (11-7, 9-2) had been alone in first place in the East, and now shares the lead with East Stroudsburg.

Monday’s first half was as methodical and low-post oriented a brand of hoops as you’ll see in 2023. The Marauders defended superbly, got 10 points from powerful (if undersized at 6-6) center Matt Dade, and did not commit a turnover for the game’s first 18-plus minutes.

They led 34-17, on Day Waters’ three-point bomb late in the half.

Then the Red Raiders flurried, as Millersville suddenly turned it over on three of four trips, and got to halftime trailing just 34-27.

Shippensburg defended the post much better after that, and for a while it looked as if the Marauders simply weren’t going to be able to score enough.

Denzel Figueroa’s twisting drive plus a foul gave the Raiders a 49-45 lead with about 10 minutes left.

But that was Shippensburg’s high point. Millersville came up with what had to be its best sustained stretch of halfcourt defense of the season, taking charges, closing all avenues and focing their way back into control.

The Raiders came up empty on eight straight possessions.

“The two best wins we’ve had (Mercyhurst Dec. 3 and Monday), went the same way,’’ Stitzel said. “We got a lead, they got back into it, and we won it with defense. It’s not going to be our offense that bails us out.’’

The Marauders got a giant three from Mekhi Hendricks to take the lead for good, at 50-49, with seven minutes left.

On a set play out of a time-out, they got a layup for Drew Stover to lead 54-49 into the final minute.

Shippensburg then got two unbelievably tough threes, from Trey Martin and Dom Silva, in the final 30 seconds, to pull within one.

That led to a final sequence in which the Marauders maneuvered through pressure and got the ball settled in Hendricks’ hands, but he appeared to get blatantly fouled as Shippensburg pried the ball loose and lobbed it to Carter in heavy traffic.

“If he makes the layup at the end, it changes our season,’’ Stitzel said. “If he calls that foul and we go to the line and miss, then it’s on us. But to not call that and let them go the other way, …

“Obviously the basketball Gods rewarded us, with them missing the layup.’’

Dade led MU, and Carter led Shippensburg, with 15 points.

Shippensburg guard Tyler Crespo, a redshirt-sophomore from Manheim Township, is recovering from an injury and did not play.

Millersville hosts West Chester (8-4, 13-5) Wednesday.