Taylor Langan and Sharay Hall first met when both called Colgate University home. Langan was a sophomore player and Hall was a first-year assistant coach for the Division I program.

Hall left Colgate after one season to become head women’s basketball coach at Millersville. Langan stayed, went through a second torn ACL recovery and graduated last spring.

Now, the pair is together again, with Langan playing for the Marauders as a grad student and enjoying her most successful season on a collegiate court.

Langan is averaging 15.7 points per game and has sparked the Marauders to a 5-2 record. She only appeared in 39 games (30 as a sophomore and nine last year as a senior) in her injury-plagued and Covid-shortened career at Colgate, but never averaged more than 6.6 points.

“I think in the first few games here, it’s taken me a little bit to get used to having the ball in my hands this much,” Langan said. “The more I’m playing, though, the more I am adjusting to it.”

Langan has also had to adjust to a leadership role for a roster that includes four freshmen, seven sophomores and zero seniors.

“Taylor came in and has led by example,” Hall said. “She was like the glue to the puzzle. I knew the talent the freshmen were coming in with and I knew the talent we had returning, so I just needed a leader.”

Jabria Ingram also joined the Marauders as a grad student. Ingram previously played at the University of Hartford where she started 20 games last season and averaged 5.8 points per game. She missed the first four games this season with an injury but is now back on the court.

Thanks to their leadership and the emergence of some of the young players, the Marauders are much improved from a season ago when they finished 7-20 and didn’t win their fifth game until early February.

“I think we have a lot of new pieces that are fitting together well,” said Hall. “I think we’re just clicking a little better. We have more buy-in and student athletes who are eager to win and willing to do whatever it takes to do so.”

Freshman Marin Miller has proven to be one of the go-to options on offense. After scoring 1,500 points in her high school career at Hollidaysburg, Miller is already second on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game.

“The freshmen have molded into young adults already in the first semester,” said Langan. “I’ve seen their transition and it’s been amazing.”

La’Shyra Williams, a redshirt junior, is averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds a game, and scored 22 points with nine rebounds in last weekend’s 75-62 loss to Mercyhurst, which snapped a four-game winning streak.

The team is averaging 79 points per game, compared to 54 a season ago. Hall credits much of that to her defense, but getting nearly 16 points a night from Langan certainly helps as the Marauders look to return to their winning ways.

“I knew about the record last year,” Langan said. “I’m someone that loves to help a program succeed and grow, so my biggest thing was helping mold players and helping the program grow. I’m really happy that I decided to come here.”