Sean O’Regan remembers Lancaster Catholic grad Kiki Jefferson asking him a while back whether there was any chance James Madison’s women’s basketball team would ever play at Millersville.

As expected, the answer was no as Division I programs like JMU wouldn’t typically entertain the thought of driving nearly four hours to play a DII school.

Fast forward to this past September when O’Regan was faced with an unexpected opening on the Dukes’ schedule and he recalled his conversation with Jefferson.

“A little light bulb went off in my head,” the JMU head coach said. “I thought, let’s do it.”

Nearly two months later, after ironing out all the details, the Dukes made that long road trip to Lancaster County Wednesday night and gave Jefferson, now a senior at JMU, the rare opportunity to play in front of her friends and family.

Hundreds of them showed up at Pucillo Gym to welcome Jefferson home with open arms.

“I really wanted to cry,” Jefferson said afterward. “It’s humbling. I’m so glad everyone got the chance to come out and see me play.”

As usual, Jefferson didn’t disappoint her fans as she scored a game-high 21 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had four steals In the Dukes’ 80-39 win.

“This was unbelievable,” Jefferson said. “Shout out to coach O for making this happen. I’m so thankful.”

Jefferson and O’Regan have forged a close relationship since he convinced her to come to Harrisonburg, Virginia, and play for him.

“I don’t know if I’ve been closer with a student-athlete over my time,” said O’Regan, who is in his seventh season leading the Dukes. “You couldn’t ask for a better kid. She’s just an amazing person.”

Just like she was in high school playing under coach Charlie Detz, Jefferson has been stellar for O’Regan and JMU.

She’s averaged double figures in scoring in each of her first three seasons, including 18.8 a season ago, which led the team and was third-best in the conference.

Through two games this season, she’s averaging 22 points a night.

In January, she became the 32nd player in program history to reach 1,000 points, and in the Dukes’ first game this season (a 60-58 loss to Maine) she recorded the 12th double-double of her career with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite the success, Jefferson admits the college game can be a grind.

“I never really understood when people would talk about college basketball being a roller-coaster,” she explained. “I’ve had some ups and downs, but the girls around me are on the roller- coaster with me, and I wouldn’t want to go to war with anybody else.”

Despite being a senior, Jefferson could stay on the coaster a little longer if she wants to as she technically has another year of eligibility thanks to the COVID season in 2020.

However, the possibility of getting drafted and playing in the WNBA is looming after this season is over.

“That’s the dream,” she said. “We’ll just wait and see what happens.”

During her days at Catholic, she scored 2,510 points, second-best in Lancaster-Lebanon League history, and led the Crusaders to a 115-10 overall record, including a 62-1 mark in her final two seasons that was highlighted by a state title her junior season.

“Lancaster Catholic is home, Lancaster is home, JMU’s a home,” Jefferson said. “Just being able to play here in front of people who love me and care for me was amazing.”