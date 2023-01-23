Neither Millersville nor the record books stood a chance Monday night when Shippensburg’s Ariel Jones came to town.

With much of the spotlight focused on Jones needing just four points to become the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s all-time women’s basketball scoring leader, the Cedar Crest grad wouldn’t settle for just one record on this night.

Instead, she broke three records, also adding the NCAA Division II record for career free throws made and PSAC mark for points in a game as she finished with 51 points in the Raiders’ 90-74 win over the Marauders.

“I was anxious,” Jones said following a postgame celebration in the visiting locker room. “I knew it was going to be tonight and my teammates knew, but I was still nervous.”

Jones’ 3-pointer at the 6:12 mark of the opening quarter gave her 2,409 career points to surpass Lauren Beckley, who scored 2,407 during her career, also at Shippensburg.

Kristy Trn has been fortunate enough to coach both players during her 24-year career at Ship.

“Unbelievable,” Trn said. “I have no words to describe it. I’m just blessed to be a part of it. (Jones) has done some amazing things in her career. She’s been able to step up her game in big moments for us, I can’t count how many times during her time here.”

Jones, who had 18 points in the first half, hit a pair of free throws in the third quarter to break her second record of the night. They marked the 764th made free throws of her career, the most in DII history.

The previous record was held by West Texas A&M’s Emily Brister.

More free throws in the closing minute of the game gave Jones 49 points, which broke the record she shared thanks to a 48-point effort earlier this season against Mercyhurst.

Jones hit all 14 of her free throws against the Marauders and is 122 of 145 from the line this season.

“We were really excited for to get the career scoring record and we thought she could possibly get the free throw record, but I never envisioned that she would break her own single-game scoring record,” Trn said.

Jones, who is a senior playing in her fifth season (medical redshirt last year), also hit a career-high seven 3-pointers.

More importantly for Jones and Co., the win keeps them atop the PSAC East standings at 10-2 and 15-3 overall, the program’s best start to a season since 2000-01.

“Yes, this is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time, but I also wanted to get the win,” said Jones, who now has 2,455 career points. “I’m glad that it’s over, super glad that it happened but now we get to move on and focus on winning a championship. I’m excited for that.”