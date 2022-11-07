Millersville Marauders

2021-22: 25-7, 17-5 Pennsylvania Conference, won PSAC East Division title, reached PSAC championship game and NCAA tournament.

Coach: Casey Stitzel sixth season at MU (118-104), 14th season overall (191-167).

Key players lost: 6-4 G Khari Williams, 6-3 G James Sullivan, 6-8 F Caden Najdawi, 6-4 G Jaden Faulkner.

Key returnees: 6-6 Sr. F Justin Nwosu, 6-0 Sr. G Mekhi Hendricks, 6-6 Sr. F Ryan Davis, 6-8 Soph. F Drew Stover.

Schedule highlights: Home opener with Virginia Union Friday, Nov. 11; key PSAC home games with IUP Dec. 30; East Stroudsburg Jan. 14; Shippensburg Jan. 23; West Chester Jan. 25.

Outlook: “Unless you’re talking about one-and-done guys in high-major, division one basketball,’’ Stitzel said last month, “we probably lost more than any team there is.’’

Indeed, the Marauders enjoyed a breakthrough season and had four players who received some all-conference recognition, none of whom will play this year. One of those, Faulkner, has eligibility left but had ACL surgery this summer for the second time, will miss the entire season and intends to return next year.

Faulkner at his best has been among the best players in the PSAC.

“He wasn’t 100 percent last year,’’ Stitzel said, “but he gutted it out, because that’s how tough he is.’’

Of the returnees, Nwosu is a skilled power forward who started last year. Hendricks was the first guard off the bench, and will now take the reins as the starting point guard. Davis is a very athletic swingman.

Two wild cards: Stover is a 6-8, back-to-the-basket big who was first-team Class 6A all-state two years ago at Upper Dublin High. He didn’t play much as a freshman because of Najdawi, an elite shot-blocker, defender and rebounder.

Stover may change the way the Marauders play a little as a low-post scoring option.

The other new piece is Matt Dade, a 6-6 junior transfer from West Chester who averaged 13 points and eight rebounds last year and made second-team all-conference.

There are also six freshmen and a redshirt freshman, many of them from the Baltimore-DC metro area Stitzel has mined heavily for talent.

“I’m loving the team so far,’’ Nwosu said. “The main thing I like is everybody’s buying in. Last year, that was key. When adversity hit, we all stayed together. I see flashes of that. Everybody’s buying in, and everybody’s listening.’’

Millersville is a program now; last year doesn’t feel like a one-off. And the top-to-bottom roster might be as deep and athletic as ever. How the pieces fit and acclimate to each other will be this winter’s project.

“There’s no quick fix,’’ Stitzel said. “They work hard. They want to learn. They have to go from being a talented individual to being a winning basketball player.

“We have good culture, good leadership. We have to keep getting better and hope to play our best basketball in the second semester.’’

The Marauders were picked fourth in the PSAC East, with one first-place vote, in a poll of conference coaches, behind, in order, East Stroudsburg, Shippensburg and West Chester.