Taylor Funk got a step closer on the long road to the NBA last week when he joined the Miami Heat’s summer league team.

Funk, a Manheim Central graduate, played at Utah State last season, averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for an NCAA tournament team. He shot 37 percent from the three-point arc, a critical stat for a 6-8 stand-and-shoot-guy in the three-pointer-happy NBA.

Before transferring to Utah State, Funk played three seasons at St. Joseph’s, where he scored 1,491 career points.

He is Manheim Central's boys' career scoring leader, with 1,977 points.

Funk’s goal for the summer will now be to make enough of an impression in the Summer League, which begins July 7 in Las Vegas, to earn a two-way contract from Miami or another NBA team.

Two-way contract holders are similar to NFL practice-squad players. They can be called up to the big club for as many as 50 NBA regular-season games.

In some cases, they can practice and travel with the NBA team and sit on the bench as an inactive player. They are more likely to spend most of the season with a G League affiliate, in Miami’s case the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Skyforce.

Two-way contract players are paid a rate equal to the league’s minimum salary, $1.12 million for rookies. The contracts are not guaranteed, so the players can be cut, and will only receive their salary up to that point.

Even if a two-way deal doesn’t happen, summer-league exposure could lead to an opportunity to play professionally overseas.

Miami seems like a good spot for Funk. It’s one of the NBA’s best organizations, with a good reputation for player development. Its current roster includes an unheard-of seven undrafted players.

Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, all players who started their pro careers on two-way deals, contributed for the Heat this postseason.

The Heat made the NBA finals this season despite being the league’s lowest scoring team in the regular season. Only nine NBA teams attempted fewer threes; only one made a lower percentage of them. Robinson, a 6-11 shooter, might be the single NBA player most similar to Funk.

The Heat’s first summer-league game is at 3 p.m. July 8, vs. the Boston Celtics, on NBA-TV.