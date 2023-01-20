They came into the week unbeaten in the United East Conference and riding a three-game winning streak.

Now, the Lancaster Bible College Chargers have lost back-to-back conference women’s basketball games, and the immediate future of injured leading scorer and rebounder Jade Eshelman is very much in jeopardy.

The Chargers’ latest setback was a 58-41 loss to SUNY Morrisville on Friday evening at Horst Athletic Center.

Despite being short-handed, LBC (4-2 UEC, 9-5 overall) stayed with the Mustangs, who sit atop the UEC with a 7-0 record (11-5 overall), and went to the break tied 25-25.

“I thought we competed really well in the first half,” LBC coach Joy Tharrington said. “We were getting good possessions and getting good looks. I thought our defense was more urgent, especially in transition.”

Things changed quickly in the second half, however, as Morrisville took control and pulled away.

LBC opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to take a 28-25 lead only to go the next 8:17 without scoring a point. Morrisville, meanwhile, ran off 16 unanswered points and opened a 41-28 lead.

Brooke Hammersley led the Mustangs’ charge by scoring 11 of their 16 points in the quarter. She finished with a game-high 19.

“Big difference in the third quarter was the seven turnovers,” Tharrington said. “When we are not in a rhythm, it’s hard for us to shoot the ball well.”

The Chargers, who hit just six of their 30 second-half shots, did cut the lead to 42-36 with 7:51 left in the game, but Morrisville responded with an 11-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Eshelman, a sophomore from Solanco, did not play after suffering what is feared to be a significant knee injury in the fourth quarter of LBC’s loss at Penn State Harrisburg on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely rough,” Eshelman said prior to Friday night’s game. “It’s one thing to be on the court with them, but it’s a whole other thing to be on the bench watching them.”

Eshelman left immediately after the game for an MRI on her knee. Best-case scenario, according to Eshelman, would be missing three of the final four weeks of the season. Worst case, she would need surgery and face a months-long recovery process.

Eshelman, who leads the Chargers in scoring (14.5) and rebounds (11.6), also missed two games before the Christmas break with a concussion.

“Jade’s role is to be an anchor on both offense and on defense,” Tharrington said. “When you lose an anchor, it’s going to be very difficult. Not having Jade creates a huge hole right now that we’re going to have to figure out.”

Last year, as a freshman, Eshelman started 24 of 25 games, led the team in scoring (8.8) and rebounds (9.1), and was named UEC Rookie of the Year.

“She is an impact and what I think is a generational player at LBC,” Tharrington said. “We got really, really blessed that she chose to come to LBC.”