Three-point shots by Jordan Shewbridge and Ethan Beachy in the final minute helped Lancaster Bible College stave off a furious rally by New York University and defeat the Violets, 67-64, in the first round of the NCAA Division III basketball tournament Friday in Alliance, Ohio.

It was the first NCAA tournament win in program history. LBC has about 1,400 undergraduates. NYU has about 27,000.

“We’re just enjoying it right now,’’ said Shewbridge (Garden Spot High School), who led LBC with 20 points including the game-winner with nine seconds left, from a happy and noisy team bus after the game.

“We’re definitely excited, and we know we can go further than this weekend.’’

The Chargers defended NYU well early, made threes and built a 20-point lead with 16 minutes left.

Then LBC came a bit unglued, committing seven of their 10 turnovers in the second half, and Violets went on a 16-0 run.

NYU tied it twice. Beachy answered the first with a three with 53 seconds left. NYU’s Michael Savarino answered that with a three out of a time-out with 37 ticks remaining.

LBC coach Jon Mack used that time-out to draw up an in-case-they-score play.

“We were out of time-outs,’’ Mack said, “but we knew what we were going to do.’’

Shewbridge came off a screen and nailed the clutch three with nine ticks remaining. NYU got a last shot off and off the mark, with two seconds left.

“We’ve been in this position before,’’ Mack said, about having a lead and losing it. “They could have broken, but they made tough plays at the end.’’

In addition to Shewbridge’s 20 points, the Chargers got 17 from Grant Sareyka. Bigs Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) combined for 17 points, and Stoltzfus had 13 rebounds.

The Chargers won the rebound battle, 40-26, and shot 12-27 from the three (44 percent), while NYU, which thrives on the three, made eight of 22.

LBC, 21-7, earned a bid to the NCAAs by winning the United East Conference championship.

The second-round opponent (Saturday, 7:40 p.m. EST) is host Mount Union, the DIII football dynasty. The basketball team is 26-2, and looks, to Mack, like it would fit on the gridiron.

“They’re men,’’ Mack said. “One through seven, they’re big and athletic and strong.’’

Mount Union (26-2) advanced with a 73-65 defeat of Anderson (Ind.) Friday.