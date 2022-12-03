College basketball can be a game of streaks, but this was ridiculous.

Lancaster Bible led Penn College 16-0 at the 12:55 mark of their game Saturday at Horst Athletic Center.

With 12:55 left in the game, the Wildcats tied it. With five minutes left, Lancaster Bible led by 27.

When the roller-coasted stopped, the Chargers had an 88-66 win in a United East Conference game.

“For us, it was effort,’’ said LBC coach Jon Mack. “High effort. Our style of play requires that. If you don’t do that, you get exposed.’’

The Chargers press almost all the time. They actually had more turnovers than Penn, which isn’t how it’s supposed to work, but managed 15 more points off turnovers (27-12), which is how it’s supposed to work.

The Wildcats started the game with 14 empty possessions, and had another stretch, in the middle of the second half, of eight empty possessions over about three minutes. It was than that LBC turned a close game into something else.

How, then, did Penn cause the problems it did?

In part because the Chargers struggled to keep Gavin Barrett, the Wildcats’ point guard, out of the lane for long stretches. Barrett had 21 points, six assists, and drew 12 fouls.

Things started to turn LBC’s way when Mack opted to devote one defender - usually reserve guard Isaiah Mitchell - to denying Barrett the ball.

“We prepared to play our normal defense, but to have an alternative if (Barrett) got going, and he did,’’ Mack said. “We thought it would tire him about a little and make them play four on four.’’

The changes from the norm were more obvious on the offensive end, where Jordan Shewbridge, a 20-point scorer and the United East player of the year last season, is out with a hip injury. Also missing, all season so far, is starting forward Maureon Tisdale-Couch.

Which is why Mack is starting both his bigs, 6-6 Adam Stoltzfus and 6-7 Andrew Zentner, and has installed a three-out, two-in offense.

That post-feeding approach got chugging in the second half, as Zentner scored 19 on nine-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds. Stoltzfus scored 11 and has 16 rebounds. They combined to block seven shots.

“They’re getting it figured out,’’ Mack said. “It’s not fluid, because we just put it in Tuesday. We’ve been repping it since, but it’s awkward right now.’’

Junior guard Grant Sarekya was anything but awkward, scored 23, including four 3-pointers, with six assists and only two turnovers.

Sarekya has stepped into the Shewbridge void, leading the team with 17.6 points per game and shooting 42 percent from the arc.

“I thought he had a breakout season last year,’’ Mack said. “With Shewbridge out, he’s really stepped up and taken the lead.

The Chargers (3-2, 2-0) step back out of conference to host Albright at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Millersville 84, Mercyhurst 73: The Marauders got their best win of the year, beating an expected Pennsylvania Conference contender that knocked them out of the NCAA tournament a year ago.

MU (5-3, 2-0 PSAC) got 16 points from freshman guard Keith Mency, who added four steals and zero turnovers against a pressing opponent.

Jahme Ested made 5-of-6 shots for 14 points. Ryan Davis scored 14 points with six boards, and two blocks. Matt Dade added 13 on 6-of-8 shooting. Millersville shot 59.6% from the field as a team, including 69.6% in the first half.