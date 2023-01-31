Lancaster Bible College, at the top of the United East Conference men’s basketball standings, met Gallaudet, at the bottom, Monday, with predictable results.

The Chargers won their fifth straight, 85-56, at Horst Athletic Center.

LBC is 12-6 overall, 8-1 in the conference and alone in first place, two games clear of second-place Penn State-Abington.

Since losing to Penn State-Harrisburg in Middletown Jan. 17, the Chargers have put together their best sustained stretch of the year. That included an 80-66 defeat of Penn State-Harrisburg in the return match here Saturday.

“Defensively, we’ve been doing a better job of keeping the ball in front of us,’’ LBC coach Jon Mack said. “A point of emphasis today, on ball screens, was to fight through it, keep our bits in rebounding position and blocking position.

“Offensively, we have a lot of weapons, and we haven’t really utilized them all at the same time. We’re starting to do that.’’

The Chargers beat Abington in overtime on the road Jan. 11, and will play them again, here, in their regular-season finale Feb. 18.

The Chargers started Monday by getting 12 points from their first five possessions and from four different players, with 5-for-5 field goal shooting. It was 12-0, just three minutes in, and it looked like this was going to be easier than it turned out to be.

Gallaudet made some threes and slowed LBC a bit with a zone defense, and pulled within four, at 21-17, on a Rory Lewis three pointer with 9:28 left in the half.

The Chargers wear you out with pressure defense, though, and turn it into offense. There’s a sense of inevitability against a less-athletic opponent, and inevitability kicked in, in the form of 10 straight empty possessions for Galludet.

LBC led at halftime, 39-22.

It was smooth sailing thereafter, the Chargers checking all their boxes: sharing the ball, finding bigs Adam Stoltzfus and Andrew Zentner on the block, disrupting Galludet and turning the havoc into run-outs.

LBC forced 19 turnovers and blocked six shots, hurrying and altering many more.

They’ve also been taking care of the ball when they have it.

“One of our goals is 15 turnovers or less,’’ Mack said. “Against (Penn State-Harrisburg, we had seven, and 24 assists. Tonight we has 28 assists.

“If we do that, and we get out in transition, we can be a really good offensive team.’’

Stoltzfus, a senior from Lampeter-Strasburg, scored 17 with 14 rebounds and two blocks, on seven-of-10 shooting. Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) added 13, Ty Erisman (Penn Manor) 11 and the other big, Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) 10 points and six boards.

All 16 Chargers played at least five minutes.

Gallaudet (0-10, 1-18), a school for the deaf and hearing impaired in Washington, D.C., has lost 16 straight games. Blessed Mbogo led the Bison with 19 points and eight rebounds.