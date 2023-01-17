MIDDLETOWN - Grant Sareyka’s 30-footer at the buzzer bounced off the glass and rimmed out, as Lancaster Bible College’s furious second-half rally fell just short at Penn State-Harrisburg Tuesday.

The Lions made three key free throws in the final half-minute to survive, 68-65, in a United East Conference game.

The Chargers trailed by as many as 14 points during an offensively-challenged first half, but got the pressing, up-and-down style they wanted down the stretch and nearly pulled it off.

A win would have given LBC, 7-7 overall, control of the pennant race in the United East. The Chargers came in 4-0 in the league, having won three straight overall. Everyone else in the conference, including defending champion Penn State-Harrisburg, had at least two losses.

The Lions are 6-8, 3-2, and came in to Tuesday having lost five of six.

LBC likes to attack defensively and turn disruption into offense. The Chargers couldn’t get the engine primed early, managing just four points in the game’s first 7:31.

A small flurry just before halftime, punctuated by a Sareyka three-pointer, kept them afloat at 36-26.

LBC finished the half 2-for-10 from the three-point arc and 0-for-4 from the foul line.

Some urgency to the pressure, along with LBC getting comfortable against the Lions’ zone, turned it around.

For most of the second half, the Chargers would make a run, and the Lions would answer. Down 61-54 with three minutes left, LBC got a key three-pointer from Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) and scored on four straight possessions, Sarekya finally tying it on a steal and twisting layup with 57 seconds left.

Penn State-Harrisburg answered by going straight to 6-8 Isaiah Eggleston on the low block, and he delivered what turned out to be the game’s final field goal.

LBC missed a decent look at a three, and the Lions made three of four from the line on the final 20 seconds.

The Chargers rebounded the only miss, with 94 feet to go in 5.2 seconds. That led to Sareyka’s deep miss at the buzzer.

Sareyka finished with 21 points and four steals. Jordan Shewbridge, last year’s United East Player of the Year, labored through a tough shooting night (6-for-15 from the field, 1-for-7 from the arc, 0-4 for the line) and scored 13.

Zegary Scott led Penn State-Harrisburg with 15 points.