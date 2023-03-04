Lancaster Bible College’s basketball season ended Saturday with a 90-66 loss to Mount Union in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament at Alliance, Ohio.

LBC (21-8) earned the first NCAA tournament win in school history Friday, a 67-64 defeat of New York University.

Mount Union (27-2) is the third-ranked team in the country according to d3hoops.com.

Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot High School), whose 3–pointer with nine seconds left was the game-winner in the NYU game, scored 29 points in his final college game Saturday.

Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) added 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Chargers.