The road to the United East Conference men’s basketball championship will go through Lancaster Bible College.

Jordan Shewbridge made sure of it.

The senior from Garden Spot, playing his final regular-season home game, poured in a game-high 26 points as the Chargers beat Penn State Harrisburg 72-56 on Saturday night at Horst Athletic Center.

“It felt like a black hole out there, said Shewbridge, who sank eight treys, including six in the second half, when he racked up 20 points. “Whatever I threw up went in. I just tried to whatever I could to help the team win. It ended up with me scoring a bunch of points, whatever gets the job done.”

Now, Shewbridge gets at least one more game on his home floor.

The win broke a tie atop the conference standings between the Chargers (15-1, 19-6) and Penn State Harrisburg (14-2, 21-3) and also avenged a 93-76 LBC loss to the Lions last month.

It means LBC will host the four-team UEC tournament starting next Friday. The Chargers will play No. 4 seed Wells College, while No. 2 PSU will take on third-seeded St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

“It’s a great feeling, it feels amazing,” Shewbridge said of securing the home-court advantage. “As you could see tonight the fans played a huge influence in our win. We’re excited to be going back to the playoffs, especially playing at home.”

The Chargers trailed the Lions early thanks to a cold shooting touch from the floor. They missed their first five shots, but were only down 8-3. A traditional three-point play by Grant Sareyka made it 8-8 and LBC took its first lead, 11-8, on a 3-pointer from Jakari Wilkins with 12:38 left in the half.

It’s a lead the Chargers never relinquished. They led 34-20 at the break and the advantage grew to 45-28 with 15:40 left in the game before the Lions started mounting a comeback.

A 17-5 run by the Lions cut the Charger lead to 50-45 with 9:11 left, but a Shewbridge 3-pointer from the corner stopped the momentum, at least for the moment.

LBC led 57-51 with 5:35 when Shewbridge sank back-to-back long balls as part of an 8-0 run pushing the lead back to 65-51 with 4:24 to go.

Seth Beers and Adam Stoltzfus, both Lampeter-Strasburg grads, chipped in 10 and seven points, respectively for the Chargers while Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot) added six points and Tyler Hilton (Hempfield) had two.