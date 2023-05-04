The Hoop Group Spring Jam Fest at Spooky Nook Sports over the weekend involved 400 teams of teenage boys and hundreds of basketball games on the sprawling facility’s 30 courts.

It will be remembered for one brief, ugly incident Saturday that gained traction on social media and will be seen, fairly or not, as symbolic of the excesses of parents and other adults involved in youth sports.

The incident at the complex, off Route 283 near Landisville, began during a timeout in a 16-under game between Team Attack of Loudoun, Virginia, and the Pro Level Titans of New York City. A video taken by Lynne Martin, mother of a Team Attack player, begins as one player from each team is being helped off the floor by teammates. A referee and the Titans’ coach became engaged in what appears to be a confrontation with aggressive body language.

The coach then shoved the official, who immediately went into a boxing stance. The coach kicked at the ref, and the two confronted each other in fighting stances, moving across the court, sporadically making contact with each other, for a long moment.

Another ref, female and perhaps a foot shorter than the combatants, stepped between them and eventually, after much posturing and trash-talking, the two men were removed from the court.

The Titans forfeited the game and were removed from the event.

In response to a comment on the video, Martin tweeted Sunday, “Coach was escorted out by many security officers …”

“It’s a shame — it’s embarrassing, actually,” said Doug Kraft, founder and former coach (he’s taking a year off) of the Lancaster Area Elite, or LAElite, teams that competed at the Nook over the weekend, and also compete at similar events around the country.

“Somebody, or more than one person, had a bad day,” he continued. “I don’t think the whole tournament should be evaluated based on it.”

Run by outside group

The Jam Fests at Spooky Nook, one in April, one in July, are run by the Neptune, New Jersey-based Hoop Group, which has been in the business of putting college recruiters and players together at camps, clinics and tournaments since 1963.

Hoop Group runs the events, chooses and pays the officials, and provides whatever security personnel are on hand. Spooky Nook’s involvement is limited to renting its facility to Hoop Group.

Officials are chosen by contacting assigners from local officials’ PIAA chapters or working through regional and national official-providing services.

“I ref in the area where Spooky Nook is located, and I can tell you most veteran officials from my area will not do AAU games,” Lancaster-Lebanon League official Gary Morinchin said via Twitter on Sunday.

“Not worth it to be treated terribly by coaches and fans for the little amount they pay officials. It is just a money grab for those who run the events.”

AAU, an acronym for Amateur Athletic Union, has become an umbrella term for nonschool affiliated basketball aimed toward college exposure.

Coaches can be proven and experienced, such as Kraft, a former Division I college assistant coach, or current Columbia High School coach Kerry Glover, who works with the local Raiders Basketball Academy. They aren’t all necessarily proven and experienced, though, and generally don’t undergo the vetting and hiring process typical of school coaches.

Teams paid a $749 entry fee last weekend. College coaches get in free and receive a packet of contact information about the players. The Jam Fests are NCAA-certified and occur during the spring and summer “live’’ periods, when college coaches are permitted to evaluate recruits in person.

Kraft said the Hoop Group is, “as reputable as anybody in the country,” but added that, “as a parent, if you’re paying that kind of money, plus $20 a day (admission), plus $10 to park, you probably are going to expect a well-run event.”

Martin said Wednesday her son had warned her that parents and coaches at such events could get a little crazy. She said she was still startled, at an event in Maryland last month, to see a coach berating officials so relentlessly that he received multiple technical fouls.

“That was my first experience, and now this,” Martin said. “What’s wrong with these people?”

Messages to Hoop Group officials were not returned Wednesday.

The Loudoun Basketball Association, which sponsors Team Attack, this week released a statement that read in part:

“While we are greatly disappointed in the actions of the opposing coach and official during a Team Attack game at the Hoop Group Spring Jam Fest on April 29 at Spooky Nook, we want to thank our coaches for their quick response in removing players from the court and keeping their focus on their players.

“We appreciate that Hoop Group immediately ended the game, with the opposing team being removed from the tournament.”

The LBA said it’s working with Hoop Group to address the issue.