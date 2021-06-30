Earlier in his pro basketball career, Garden Spot alum Todd O’Brien would often wear down the opposing center by running him into the ground over the course of a game.

“I used to just run, run,” O’Brien said. “I could run for days...if I had a big center I was matched up with, I was running him to death.”

The strategy has mostly worked out well for the 6-foot, 11-inch O’Brien, who recently completed his ninth season playing overseas. But he’s 32 now. And his body is starting to feel the mileage.

“I don’t want to say I’m slowing down,” he said. “I’m trying to be smarter with how I go about things on the court. ...I run a bit less now. It’s moreso choosing your spots”

O’Brien graduated from Garden Spot in 2007 with more than 1,000 points, 750 rebounds and 250 blocked shots. He was the program’s first to earn an NCAA Division I scholarship. After a college career split between Bucknell and St. Joe’s, O’Brien has since played professionally in Latvia, France, Japan, Poland, Qatar, Lebanon, Armenia, Russia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

His 2020-21 campaign was the first of his career playing in Tunisia. It was also the first played in a pandemic, which meant a one-week quarantine in a hotel upon arrival to the country, a negative test for COVID-19 before he could begin practicing, no fans at games, random testing for COVID-19 throughout the year, and multiple schedule changes as a handful of the clubs in the 12-team league had shutdowns or quarantines caused by the coronavirus.

Speaking of which, games were played once or twice a week, sometimes spread days apart, which is common for many overseas basketball leagues. As a result, there is ample time for the body to rest and recover, which O’Brien has come to appreciate more over the years.

“In the past, we could have a game on a Friday night, afterwards we’d go out, we’d be out late,” he said. “The next day, we’d wake up and be ready to go back and practice for two hours.”

Those late nights are now rare.

The aches that come with age are more common.

“Dude, yes, 100%,” O’Brien said.

So long as someone is interested in his talents, O’Brien said he’ll keep playing. But he knows the amount of playing days ahead of him are less than those behind him.

Thus, he’s game planning for the future.

About four years ago, he partnered with Penn Manor alum Chas Alecxih in buying rental properties. Alecxih is a former Pitt football standout who last played in 2015 for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

“We’re up to 36 rentals,” O’Brien said. “And we just partnered up with developers to build an apartment complex in Columbia.”

O’Brien is also eyeing another outdoor court to renovate somewhere in Lancaster County, after financing the renovation to the New Holland Community Memorial Park’s outdoor court last summer. In the moment after being interviewed by LNP|LancasterOnline about that renovation on the New Holland court, O’Brien was walking back to his car when stopped by a motorist.

The driver turned out to be the father of Stevie Mitchell, Wilson’s all-time leading scorer who is headed to play at Marquette. That conversation led O’Brien and Mitchell, along with Mitchell’s two brothers, to train together last summer.

Along the way, O’Brien shared his veteran wisdom, such as the importance of lifting weights, a strict diet in-season, being on a foam roller when at home, and getting the body limber before a workout.

“The older I get,” O’Brien said. “The more that stuff matters.”