Someone’s three-game losing streak had to come to an end.

The way the night started, chances appeared slim to none that it would be the Franklin & Marshall College women’s basketball team getting back in the win column.

However, the sophomore duo of Ally Trebelev and Quinn Galligan had other ideas. They both had career nights in scoring to help lead the Diplomats to a 52-50 Centennial Conference win over Washington College on Thursday night at Mayser Center.

“We really wanted it,” said Trebelev, who finished with 13 points. “Last time we played them we lost on a buzzer-beater (53-52 on Nov. 19), so we wanted this game and we fought until the end.”

The Diplomats (9-13 overall, 6-11 CC) fell behind early thanks to an ice-cold shooting touch. They hit only one of their first 16 shots and went 7:08 without scoring a point to fall behind 11-2.

“Shots are going to fall,” said F& M coach Brianna Spector. “We’re not going to shoot 2-for-17 the whole game. I needed them to keep shooting the ball. They stayed the course, stuck to the game plan and got the result they wanted.”

Washington (12-11, 8-10), now on a four-game losing skid, extended the lead to 22-11 thanks to a 6-0 run midway through the second quarter. But the Diplomats chipped away and went into halftime trailing only 26-20 despite shooting 7 of 30 from the floor.

Down 36-31 after three quarters, the Diplomats scored five unanswered points to open the fourth and tied the game at 36-36. Washington answered with a 5-0 run, but Galligan & Co. would not back down.

“We’re a team of grit,” Galligan said. “We dig in and we play hard all the way through.”

F& M grabbed its first lead of the game, 44-41, with 4:46 to play thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Galligan and Natalie Kolb.

Galligan scored all of her career-high 11 points in the final quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers.

“She consistently guards the other team’s best players and makes their day really hard,” Spector said of Galligan. “For her to do it on the offensive end for us tonight was just huge. It’s nice to see her hard work pay off.”