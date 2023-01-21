For Brianna Spector and her Franklin & Marshall College women’s basketball team, it’s all part of the learning and growing process.

Midway through her second season as head coach, Proctor is guiding a roster featuring just one senior, two juniors and nine first- or second-year players.

Saturday afternoon, the young Diplomats gave a playoff-caliber Haverford team all it could handle before falling 50-46 in a Centennial Conference game at Mayser Center.

It’s the same Haverford team, now 10-3 in the conference and 13-5 overall, that downed the Diplomats (3-8, 6-10) by 17 points in early December.

“I’m really, really proud of my team’s effort today,” said Spector. “We’re a young team, but we don’t give up.”

Tied 28-28 less than a minute into the third quarter, the Fords went on a 10-1 run that gave them the lead for good. The Diplomats went 7:48 without a field goal, but managed to close out the half with six unanswered points and headed to the final quarter trailing 38-35.

“We hit a little bit of a lull with our offense in the third quarter, but we battled back,” Spector said.

Leading 47-40 with 5:40 left in the game, the Fords failed to record another field goal and settled for three free throws. F&M closed the gap to 48-46 with 10.3 seconds left, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Natalie Kolb, the Diplomats’ lone senior, scored 10 points and shared team-high honors with Kennedy Wilburn, who recorded a double-double by adding 16 rebounds.

Wilburn, a sophomore, leads the team in scoring (10.6 per game) and rebounding (11.6).

“She’s a beast on the boards and she’s super aggressive,” Spector said of Wilburn. “She’s been a big piece of what we’re doing here. We’re growing her offensive game and working on her defensively as well, and you can see that progression throughout the season, how she’s growing as a player.”

After starting the season 1-6, the Diplomats had not dropped back-to-back games until this week when they to lost to Johns Hopkins and Haverford, the conference’s top two teams.

“They’re learning how to play and they’re showing up against some really tough teams,” Spector said. “If they come out and compete every day the way they did today and we continue to build that consistency, we’re going to be in a good spot moving forward.”