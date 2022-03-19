Glenn Robinson has been to the NCAA Final Four dozens of times.

He’s even seen several Final Fours in New Orleans, this year’s venue.

This year’s trip will be special, and not just because Robinson is receiving the Golden Anniversary Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Robinson retired, after a half-century in coaching at Franklin & Marshall, in 2019, as the world was changing and small-college basketball was, to varying degrees, shutting down.

Maybe this trip, and the award, will offer some closure to a career that included 967 wins (the most ever in Division Three), 28 20-win seasons, five Final Fours, 10 Elite Eights and 17 Sweet 16s.

“I think it’s as big a deal as any award I’ve received,’’ Robinson said last week. “If you look at the other people who’ve won it, you’d have to say that.’’

The award, for coaches with 50 years in basketball, has been won by John Wooden, Hank Iba, Frank McGuire, Clarence “Big House’’ Gaines, Don Haskins, Rollie Massimino and Lute Olsen, among others.

There’s some symmetry in Robinson receiving the honor the year after Herb Magee and, almost certainly, Mike Krzyzewski next year: the winningest coaches in each NCAA division, back-to-back-to-back.

On the all-division career-wins list, Robinson ranks seventh. Of the six coaches with more wins, only Krzyzewski (.766) beats Robinson’s career .729 winning percentage.

“It’s about achievements, of course,’’ Robinson said of the award, “but it’s also about being around for a looong time.’’

Robinson retired in November of 2019, and his assistant, Nick Nichay, took over as interim head coach. Days later, a group of F&M students, angered by photos of members of the men’s basketball and soccer teams wearing culturally offensive costumes, staged a sit-in on the Mayser Center floor that caused the season opener with York to be postponed.

Nichay was hired as the permanent head coach in May of 2020, but the entire 2020-21 season was wiped out by the pandemic.

Robinson, meanwhile, was transitioning from, “never having a day off, for 52 years. When you love your job, you live it, rather than work it.’’

He had medical procedures - surgeries on his back, a toe infection and to repair a hernia - that he’d put off for years.

He played, “as much golf as the weather would allow.’’ Last year, he worked as a starter at Lancaster Country Club

He went all-in on boating, and buying and selling boats, a hobby that, he admitted, has gone from a passion to, “pretty close to an addiction. I don’t have a lot of control over it.’’

As the pandemic eased, and as F&M started playing basketball again, Robinson has stayed connected to the sport. He’s seen most of the Diplomats’ games this season, home and away.

Then there are his ex-players now in coaching to check in on, like Donnie Marsh, now an assistant at Division One Detroit Mercy, and Chris Finch, likely to get some NBA Coach of the Year Award votes with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Retirement sounds OK.

“I truthfully do miss coaching,’’ Robinson said. “I miss being around the players. I guess I’m getting used to it.’’