Franklin & Marshall’s basketball team opened the season by winning at Elizabethtown after trailing by nine points with 106 seconds left.

The Diplomats almost stole another one Wednesday.

Undefeated, polished Scranton led the Dips by 19 with 12 minutes left and survived a rough ride to the finish, 67-58 in a non-conference game at Mayser Gym.

“I thought we kind of fell asleep the first half and let them dictate pace and tempo,’’ said F&M coach Nick Nichay.

“The second half was our speed and tempo, and we almost pulled it off.’’

F&M (5-3) pulled within four, at 59-55, on a Jaylen Green three-pointer with 1:29 left, and again, on a Omar Nichols three, with 32 seconds left.

The Royals (7-0) responded by threading the ball through 94 feet of pressure defense to leading scorer Stephen Braunstein, whose layup was goaltended, plus a foul.

That about did it, although the beginning of those game was more decisive than the end.

Scranton’s base defense is a conventional but very good zone, against which the Dips struggled mightily. Their first points came nearly four minutes in, and their first field goal didn’t come until the 11:25 mark.

“It’s their main defense, and they’re comfortable in it,’’ Nichay said. “It’s different in the sense of how extended it can get.’’

F&M shot seven-of-29 from the field, and one-of-14 from the three.

“We chart our shots, and we missed seven layups in the first half,’’ Nichay said. “If we get seven half of those, it’s a different story.’’

Nichay thought his club could dominate the paint, and they did out-rebound Scranton 41-33. But the Royals got 20 points and 11 boards from 6-9 center Will McLaughlin, whose presence in the middle made the zone better.

Once F&M started scoring, its defense got better. Or maybe it was vice-versa. The Royals turned it over six times in the game’s last six minutes.

Nichay wants to speed opponents up with high-pressure man-to-man, and his club started doing that about halfway through the second half.

He said the Dips have done that sporadically, but, “Not as much as we need to. That’s what we’ve always done. We’re not quite there. I think we’re capable of it, but it’s not consistent enough yet.’’

F&M was missing three rotation players, including starter Riiny Giir and Dylan Cormac, the freshman guard whose three-poing bombing was critical in the E-town game and would have been useful on this night.

Nichay didn’t want to dwell on that, though.

“Injuries are going to happen,’’ he said. “Everybody’s got them. We don’t worry about it.’’

F&M for 17 points and 15 rebounds from low-block banger Josh Parra. Green scored 15, including four treys, with seven rebounds and three assists. John Seidman added 13.

F&M is now off through Christmas, after which it heads to the D3 Hoops Classic in Las Vegas.

Nichay said he hopes to practice in Philadelphia, maybe the Palestra, Dec. 26 before flying west to play Dubuque (Iowa) Dec. 28 and Wisconsin-Platteville Dec. 30.