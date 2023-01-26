The college basketball season is arriving at the point where conference games are played under the heavy weight of conference standings.

The path to the postseason got harder in that context for Franklin & Marshall Thursday, when the Diplomats fell to Ursinus 77-73 in a Centennial Conference game at Mayser Gym.

The Dips fought through 18 turnovers, making just six of 21 three-point tries and missing seven of 18 free throws to keep the outcome in doubt until the final 10 seconds.

“I’m not happy, of course, with the fact that we lost,’’ said F&M coach Nick Nichay. “But the end of game execution, coming from behind, in terms of our press, executing quick offense, we did about everything right.

“It was just the turnovers, and the inability to find of finish possessions.’’

The Bears have a couple of guys who can dependably get their own shot, relatively rare in Division Three, and they made a big difference in the frantic stretch drive.

Exhibit A is Ryan Hughes, a senior two-guard who led a couple of state quarterfinalist teams at Middletown High. Hughes scored 12 of his 19 points in the game’s last 10 minutes Thursday. He came in averaging 18.4.

Junior guard Trevor Wall was also big off the bounce, scoring 18 on just eight shots.

And then there was a very deep three, from Ursinus freshman point guard Nick Nocito, after F&M has fought its way from down nine to within 42-21 with five minutes left.

“We really guarded them well that possession,’’ Nichay said ruefully.

Ursinus (7-4, 12-6), beat F&M by a point in November in Collegeville, one of the Diplomats’ four one-point losses. Ursinus lost a one-point game to powerful, conference-leading Swarthmore last week; F&M took Swarthmore to double overtime here Jan. 7.

F&M, now 9-9. 4-7, had lost four straight before beating Haverford here Saturday.

All four of those losses were without injured big Josh Parra, who returned for the Haverford game and fought the good fight Thursday, scoring 22 with 13 rebounds, on nine-of-14 shooting, before fouling out.

“We’ve just got to keep him on the floor,’’ Nichay said.

The other good news is the emergence of freshman Kevin Nowoswiat, a sturdy and athletic 6-3 guard from Unionville who scored 21 in 27 minutes off the bench.

The Dips went into the night tied for sixth in the conference, and six make the league playoffs.

That means they’re all playoff games, sort of, from here on out. Beginning with a trip to Washington Saturday. The Shoremen are 1-9, 2-14.

“We’ve got to keep pushing forward,’’ said F&M coach Nick Nichay. “We’re not out of it. We need to get right back to work, go to Washington and get a win.’’