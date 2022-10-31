Franklin & Marshall Diplomats

2021-22: 10-15 overall, 7-11 Centennial Conference

Coach: Nich Nichay (third season, 21-29).

Key players lost: 5-11 G Soloman Mathis (14.4 ppg).

Key returnees: 6-3 Soph. G John Seidman (11.5 ppg); 6-3 Jr. G Omar Nichols (10.6 ppg); 6-6 Fr. F Josh Parra (9.5 ppg, 6 rpg); 6-8 Soph. F Riiny Giir.

Schedule highlights: Season opener at Elizabethtown Nov. 8; D3 Hoops Classic (vs. Dubuque, Wisconsin-Platteville) Dec. 28-30 in Las Vegas; Johns Hopkins (ranked #10 nationally by D3Hoops.com) at Hopkins Jan. 18 and at F&M Feb. 7; Centennial playoffs begin Feb. 21.

Outlook: There are banners from five NCAA Final Fours in F&M’s Mayser Center. The court is named for Glenn Robinson, the winningest coach in the history of NCAA Division Three.

It’s hard for F&M’s players to avoid the program’s tradition and history, and they don’t want to.

“It’s the reason I came here,’’ said junior guard Omar Nichols.

It’s also the reason the Diplomats know last season wasn’t good enough.

“It wasn’t good enough for me, and it wasn’t good enough for us,’’ said sophomore forward John Seidman. “We know it and we want to return to the standard.’’

Experience is the reason to believe it can happen. The Diplomats return four starters and lose just one rotation player from last year.

“They guys who are back, they know what they’re doing,’’ Nichay said after practice Oct. 10. “Where those guys were last year compared to this year, it’s huge.

“Practices are flying by now. We’re going two hours and it feels like an hour, because we’re getting a lot done.’’

Of the four starters back, Nichols shot 39 percent from the three-point arc last year, and Seidman was among the Centennial’s top freshmen. Parra, part of some very good team at the Milton Hershey School, is a power forward type who made 52 percent of his shots last year.

The least productive (at least statistically) of the four last year, Giir, from the North Affrican nation of South Sudan, has the most upside. He’s excruciatingly thin (6-8, 185) and raw, but long and athletic and a potential matchup nightmare.

The first-year guys include a guard from Lithuania, Vakaris Grauslkys, who prepped for two years in Massachusetts and looks ready to help now.

There’s also Dylan Cormac, a lights-out shooter from California, and two burly 6-7 post players, Logan Satlow and Kola Lysynecky.

A step back to the program’s glory days seems a bit much for this winter, but a step up seems likely.

“Everybody knew last year was going to be a test for us,’’ said Nichols.

“As the season went on we got a little better, and I think we understand better what it’s about now. Our talent level is up, and we’re all locked in.’’