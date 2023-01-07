Franklin & Marshall’s basketball resurgence looks real, even if the Diplomats barely failed to ratify it with a season-defining win Saturday.

The Dips lost an tense, exhausting and nearly-three hour epic to national power Swarthmore, 94-94 in double overtime at the Mayser Center.

It wasn’t over until the Dips missed the last of 19 missed free throws, that would likely have forced a third overtime, with :1.4 seconds left.

“There’s a small margin for error,’’ said F&M coach Nich Nick Nichay. “Our goal is to continue to improve, and hopefully the next time we play these guys we’ll have improved two points more.’’

The Diplomats were 10-15 last year. Now they’re 8-4, fresh off wins over two NCAA tournament teams from last year, Dubuque and Wisconsin-Platteville, in a showcase in Las Vegas over the holidays.

They are a one-point road loss to Ursinus and a few missed free throws Saturday away from a 5-0 start in the Centennial Conference.

“We’re playing well,’’ Nichay said. “This was anyone’s game. Last year, this would have been a 30-point (loss). I don’t usually talk much after the games, but I told the guys I’m proud of them.’’

It was an epic. Swarthmore (11-1, ranked 17th by d3hoops.com) is muscular and deep, and bulled its way to the rim a lot early, scoring on six of its first seven possessions to lead 12-7.

Then F&M started turning pressure defense into offense, banging in threes, and rolling to a lead that reached to 26-15, on a John Seidman one-hander in traffic, midway through the first half.

Then the Garnet scored on a remarkable 12 straight trips, while Nichay sorted through foul trouble and a streak of getting the ball to the rim but not through it.

It was a two-point game at halftime, and a long, physical grind the rest of the way.

F&M got big games from Seidman (24 points) and post banger Josh Parra (15 points, 11 rebounds), had five double-figure scorers, and made 11 of 20 three-pointers.

Increasingly down the stretch, the Garnet played through guard Vinny DeAngelo, who had 33 points and 11 rebounds, but on nine of 24 field goal shooting.

“He’s one of the most efficient offensive players in rhe league,’’ Nichay said. “I thought we made him earn it, threw a lot of guys at him. Jaylen (Green) did a nice job on him down the stretch.’’

The game’s biggest basket came, ironically, when Swarthmore coach Landry Kosmalski took the ball out of DeAngelo’s hands, and he came off a pin-down screen to nail a three that put the Garnet up for good, 91-87, with :31.6 left.

Still, F&M missed one free throw seconds before that, and three after it, to finish 16-of-35 at the line. And lose by one.

Yes, Nichay said, the stripe has been a problem.

“We’re at the bottom of the league there,’’ he said. “We practice it. We try to get guys extra work on it with the coaches.

“We’re not seeing the fruits of that labor yet. Would love to have seen it tonight.’’