Wally Walker was born on July 18, 1954

Walker, a Penn Manor grad, led the University of Virginia its first ACC basketball championship in 1976. He was named the ACC Tournament MVP after the Cavaliers beat three nationally ranked teams on the way to the title.

Here are highlights of Walker's career at Virginia.

Walker was also an NBA champion. He went to the finals in two of his first three seasons, winning the title two of those years.

He was selected by Portland with the fifth pick in the 1976 NBA draft and was part of the Trail Blazers 1976-77 championship team his rookie season.

The following year, he was a member of the Seattle SuperSonics squad that lost in the finals to Washington. And he was with the Sonics 1979 title team. that beat Washington in the championship series.

Here he is talking about the 40th anniversary of that championship.

Wally Walker's NBA stats via basketball-reference.com

Following his eight-season NBA career, Walker worked in the front office for the Sonics, including holding the titles of president and general manager.

Walker is the younger brother of Bob Walker, the long-time U.S. Congressman who represented Lancaster in the House of Representatives from 1977 to 1997.

In 2019, Walker suffered a stroke. Here is a link to an interview in January 2020 with radio station KQRS where Walker talks abut his recovery.