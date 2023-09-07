Whitey Von Nieda, a Lancaster County legend whose basketball career includes three seasons in the NBA, died Wednesday at his home in the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.

He was 101 years old, and had been the oldest living NBA player. In the occasion of his 100th birthday, June 19, 2022, Von Nieda received a certificate from the NBA Retired Players Association, recognizing his “legacy as the first former NBA player to reach 100 years of age.’’

“It’s hard right now,” Von Nieda’s wife, Arlene, said Thursday. “He meant a lot to a lot of people, and I heard from them so many times over the years.’’

Von Nieda was an Ephrata native and became a star at Ephrata High School, leading Lancaster County in scoring in 1940.

His real name was Stanley, but, as Von Nieda said in an interview last year, “nobody ever called me that.”

The nickname referred to his flowing blonde hair. It was still long and flowing, if no longer blonde, to the end. Von Nieda stood 6-foot-1, lean and athletic, and appeared, even as a centenarian, still close to his playing weight of 170 pounds.

As a basketball player, in the game’s parlance, he was a classic swingman — too quick for anyone as tall as he was, too big for anyone as quick.

“I could play either (guard or forward),” he recalled. “Sometimes I’d take my man down inside and hook it over him.”

He attended Penn State, where he played on the freshman team, since freshmen were then ineligible for the varsity.

Then he enlisted in the Army and became a paratrooper stationed mostly in Germany during, and immediately after, World War II.

While still a Penn State student, Von Nieda began his professional career playing weekends for the Lancaster Red Roses in the Eastern Basketball League. His play for the Red Roses drew the attention of the Tri-City Blackhawks of the National Basketball League, and he was signed by that team in 1947.

He got a $2,000 signing bonus. He made about $14,000 per season.

The Blackhawks were based in Moline, Illinois. Tri-City refers to a cluster of towns along the Mississippi River near the Illinois-Iowa border.

There is some dispute among historians about the origins of the NBA, but it did involve a merger between the NBL and the Basketball Association of America. The first post-merger season is generally agreed to have been 1949-50. Von Nieda scored 14 points in the first post-merger NBA regular-season game, Tri-City vs. the Denver Nuggets, on Oct. 29, 1949.

The web site Pro Basketball Reference shows him playing one NBA season, 1949-50, but the current NBA officially marks its own origins as early as 1946. It considers Von Nieda’s three seasons with Tri-City to be NBA seasons. That made been eligible for an NBA pension and health insurance.

“That’s been a very valuable thing over the years,’’ he said.

He was coached by Red Auerbach, was buddies with George Mikan, and traveled the country playing the game he loved until an eye injury ended his NBA career, then with the Baltimore Bullets, in 1949-50.

That offseason he was offered the head coaching job at Elizabethtown College, and returned to Lancaster County. He coached three seasons at E-town, compiling a 27-18 record.

Then he began a career as an advertising salesman, but continued to play pro and semi-pro ball on the weekends. He played in alumni games at Ephrata High until he was in his 60s.

He worked as a bartender at the Black Angus restaurant in Ephrata for many years, and wrote a trivia-style column, an offshoot of trivia contests he’d hold at the Black Angus, for the Ephrata Review.

“He tended bar for, what, 60 years?’’ Matt, the youngest of Von Nieda’s six children with his first wife, the late Dorothy, said Thursday. “He kind of had a cult following there, in addition to that (basketball) fame. It’s funny to me, how many different ways he touched people.’’

It’s started with basketball, though.

Arlene recalls often running into people socially, in restaurants and the like, who’d ask her, “Is that Whitey Von Nieda? I saw him play years ago … he was great.”